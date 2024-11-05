GoldMACHINA MT4/5 Backtests & Optimized Set Files

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You will need approximately $200 per set file or symbol to trade with this GoldMachina EA.
✔️ GoldMachina EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126011
✔️ GoldMachina EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126028
After purchase the EA, please follow the steps below to set up the EA correctly.
In this guide I assume you already have a metatrader 4 or metatrader 5 platform installed in your personal computer or Vps
To trade all of my recommended set files with a low risk of 0.5% per symbol, you should have around $1000 to maintain a properly proportioned risk for your account.
Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.