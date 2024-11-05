GoldMACHINA MT4/5 Backtests & Optimized Set Files

You will need approximately $200 per set file or symbol to trade with this GoldMachina EA.

After purchase the EA, please follow the steps below to set up the EA correctly.





In this guide I assume you already have a metatrader 4 or metatrader 5 platform installed in your personal computer or Vps





To trade all of my recommended set files with a low risk of 0.5% per symbol, you should have around $1000 to maintain a properly proportioned risk for your account.