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GoldMACHINA MT4/5 Backtests & Optimized Set Files

5 November 2024, 19:01
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
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You will need approximately $200  per set file or symbol to trade with this GoldMachina EA.


✔️ GoldMachina EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126011

✔️ GoldMachina EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126028




After purchase the EA, please follow the steps below to set up the EA correctly.


In this guide I assume you already have a metatrader 4 or metatrader 5 platform installed in your personal computer or Vps


To trade all of my recommended set files with a low risk of 0.5% per symbol, you should have around $1000 to maintain a properly proportioned risk for your account. 


Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.


#Goldmachina