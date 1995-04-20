RSI crosses MA Alert 4

Hey there! If you are using Moving Average indicator into RSI indicator's window and always wondering if there could be a way to get alerts on your smartphone when those two indicators get a crossover that would be great, right!? Then you have found the right tool for that. This indicator is nothing but a mix of MA indicator and RSI indicator into one indicator window as well as it will give you alerts for crossovers on your smartphone app, email and also on your trading terminal's (desktop) chart window.

NOTE- This is NOT a Buy-Sell alert but a crossover alert system (crossovers are not meant for entering a trade blindly they are there to tell you, "Hey! be ready and look for a possible trade opportunity"). Recommended to use it with other market confirmations and best on higher timeframes.

FEATURES:

1. It uses a trend indicator which is Simple Moving Average (SMA).

2. It uses an oscillator indicator which is Relative Strength Index (RSI).

3. It has mobile alert which works on METATRADER (4 & 5) mobile apps.

4. It has email alert which you have to setup and activate inside your (METATRADER for desktop) trading terminal's settings.

5. It has pop up alert on your desktop trading terminal  as well.

INPUTS EXPLAINED:

1. MA Period - (Default is 14) This is the value for the Simple Moving Average indicator.

2. RSI Period- (Default is 14) This is the value for the Relative Strength Index indicator.

3. Alert On Chart - If input value is "true" then you will get pop up alerts inside your desktop trading terminal.

4. Mobile Alert - If input value is "true"  and you have MT4 or MT5 app installed and alert activated with META ID in your mobile phone. Then you will receive alert notifications for this indicator.

5. Email Alert - This is a tricky one. If you want to receive alerts on your email ID then you will have to input it as "true" and also setup it properly inside your desktop's trading terminal. (Don't worry! You will find many easy to follow video tutorials on YT).

BASIC INFO:

The **Relative Strength Index (RSI)** is a popular technical indicator used in financial markets to assess the strength and speed of a price movement, typically for stocks, cryptocurrencies, or other assets. The **RSI period** refers to the number of previous data points (often days) that are used to calculate the RSI value.

 

Here's a closer look at what the RSI period means and how it impacts the RSI:

 

 1. **Understanding RSI Calculation**

   - The RSI measures the average gains and losses over a set period to gauge if an asset is overbought (typically above 70) or oversold (typically below 30).

   - Formulaically, RSI compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses over the chosen period, plotting the result on a scale of 0 to 100.

 

 2. **RSI Period (Lookback Period)**

   - **Standard Setting**: The default RSI period is typically **14 periods** (e.g., 14 days on a daily chart), which is used in most analysis to provide a balanced view of recent price action.

   - **Shorter Periods (e.g., 5 or 7)**: These make the RSI more sensitive, capturing sharper movements and generating signals more frequently but with higher volatility and noise.

   - **Longer Periods (e.g., 20 or 30)**: These smooth out short-term fluctuations, providing a more stable trend view, but may delay signals.

 

 3. **Implications of Different RSI Periods**

   - **Shorter Period**: Faster response to price changes but may generate more false signals.

   - **Longer Period**: Smoother signals, useful for long-term trends, though it may miss shorter, quick opportunities.

 

Choosing the best RSI period depends on the investor's goals, the asset's volatility, and the desired balance between signal sensitivity and reliability. 


Önerilen ürünler
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Göstergeler
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Göstergeler
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Göstergeler
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Göstergeler
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator alerts about Heiken Ashi Smoothed color changes. As a bonus it can also scan for Hull Moving Average trend (color) changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful trading system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame,
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Göstergeler
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Göstergeler
TMA AI Bands göstergesi, dinamik üst ve alt bantlar ile grafiğe doğrudan çizilen net alım/satım okları içeren Üçgensel Hareketli Ortalama (TMA) temellidir. Adaptif optimizasyon için entegre AI özelliği sunar ve yeniden boyama yapmaz, fiyat bantlara dokunduğunda hassas tersine dönüş sinyalleri sağlar. * Pariteler: Tüm döviz pariteleriyle çalışır * Önerilen zaman dilimleri: D1 / W1 / MN * Yapılandırılabilir harici değişkenler:   * TimeFrame – hesaplama periyodu   * HalfLength – ortalamanın y
Trade History Drawer
David Leander Tschacher
Göstergeler
Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Göstergeler
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Göstergeler
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler, hisse senetlerigibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareke
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Göstergeler
Scalper Vault , başarılı bir scalping için ihtiyacınız olan her şeyi size sağlayan profesyonel bir scalping sistemidir. Bu gösterge, forex ve ikili opsiyon tüccarları tarafından kullanılabilecek eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Önerilen zaman çerçevesi M5'tir. Sistem size trend yönünde doğru ok sinyalleri sağlar. Ayrıca size üst ve alt sinyaller ve Gann piyasa seviyeleri sağlar. Göstergeler, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergeyi satın aldıktan sonra lütfen benimle iletişim
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ATR Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
This is a simple utility which will put automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit on every new trade based on ATR values. It also has Stop Loss Trailing and Break Even function. Whenever you open a trade, it will put ATR times Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically. Stop loss and take profit are two important tools used by traders to manage risk and set profit targets in financial markets. The Average True Range (ATR) indicator can be a valuable tool in helping traders determine appropriate levels fo
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,   Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Trai
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,  Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Traili
Trade BTN
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
T his is an ON CHART trade management panel. In other words, ON CHART Lot Size, Buy, Sell, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons! *IMPORTANT NOTE: Input settings are NOT usable. You can change or insert Stop Loss and Take Profit values only on the chart panel. (See the below video!) This one is MT5 version! BUTTONS List: 1. Lot Size - (0.01) is default click on it and insert the lot size with which you want to open a trade. 2. Stop Loss - (0.0) is default click on
FREE
EMA Martingale MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a simple EA which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses fixed pips to put hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Warning! This is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. If you want to take the risk anyway then must use it with proper money and risk management. NOTE: Martingale is good for compounding the account in less time. In other words, “Grow it or Blow it!” POINTS: 1. Martingale System 2. Works in all markets. 3. Very Risky! 4. Ha
PraNik EA macd levels MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Easy to use EA designed to auto trade. Works in every market condition. It uses reliable levels of MACD indicator combined with unique logic to perform fully automatic trading operations. *For MT4 version please go here! *If you don't like automated system and only need an alert system to help you in trading. Please check this arrow with alert system  here! FEATURES: Dangerous methods like martingale, hedge, grid or scalping are NOT used. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Positional
FREE
Modern Donchi MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
The indicator is based on the concept of price channels, which are formed by plotting the highest high and lowest low prices over a specified period of time. The Donchian Channel Indicator consists of three lines: an upper channel line, a lower channel line, and a middle channel line. The upper channel line represents the highest high over a specified period, while the lower channel line represents the lowest low. The middle channel line is the average of the two and can be used as a reference f
FREE
Modern Donchi MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
The indicator is based on the concept of price channels, which are formed by plotting the highest high and lowest low prices over a specified period of time. The Donchian Channel Indicator consists of three lines: an upper channel line, a lower channel line, and a middle channel line. The upper channel line represents the highest high over a specified period, while the lower channel line represents the lowest low. The middle channel line is the average of the two and can be used as a reference f
FREE
PraNik EA arrow only MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
S imple arrow with alert on chart. This is NOT an entry indicator but a direction indicator. It uses MACD signal line to show you possible future direction of a trend. Please use it with other filters or confirmations to trade properly. Recommended for scalping and short term trades. Made for EURUSD M5 but it should work on every major pair on M5 timeframe. For MT4 version please go here! *If you need fully automated trading system. Please check this EA  here! FEATURES: Very simple directional i
FREE
Trade BTN 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
This is an ON CHART trade management panel. In other words, ON CHART Lot Size, Buy, Sell, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons! *IMPORTANT NOTE: Input settings are NOT usable. You can change or insert Stop Loss and Take Profit values only on the chart panel. (See the below video!) This one is MT4 version! BUTTONS List: 1. Lot Size - (0.01) is default click on it and insert the lot size with which you want to open a trade. 2. Stop Loss - (0.0) is default click on i
FREE
Multi Cross 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
M ulti Cross Alert! on your smartphone. Use multiple indicators to get a crossover signal on chart as well as on MetaTrader app. You can use all crossovers at the same time but it is not recommended cause your chart will look messy. Instead use combination of two indicators which will be better. IMP NOTE:- More indicators will be added in future updates. Any suggestions regarding indicators are welcome!   Indicators List: 1. MA (Cross) 2. RSI (OB/OS) 3. MACD Lines (Main Line & Signal Line Cross)
FREE
PraNik EA macd levels MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Easy to use EA designed to auto trade. Works in every market condition. It uses reliable levels of MACD indicator combined with unique logic to perform fully automatic trading operations. *For MT5 version please go   here! *If you don't like automated system and only need an alert system to help you in trading. Please check this arrow with alert system  here! FEATURES: Dangerous methods like martingale, hedge, grid or scalping are NOT used. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Positiona
FREE
Multi Cross 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
M ulti Cross Alert! on your smartphone. Use multiple indicators to get a crossover signal on chart as well as on MetaTrader app. You can use all crossovers at the same time but it is not recommended cause your chart will look messy. Instead use combination of two indicators which will be better. IMP NOTE:- More indicators will be added in future updates. Any suggestions regarding indicators are welcome!   Indicators List: 1. MA (Cross) 2. RSI (OB/OS) 3. MACD Lines (Main Line & Signal Line Cross)
FREE
PraNik EA arrow only MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Yardımcı programlar
S imple arrow with alert on chart. This is NOT an entry indicator but a direction indicator. It uses MACD signal line to show you possible future direction of a trend. Please use it with other filters or confirmations to trade properly. Recommended for scalping and short term trades. Made for EURUSD M5 but it should work on every major pair on M5 timeframe. For MT5 version please go here! *If you need a fully automated trading system. Please check this EA here! FEATURES: Very simple directional
FREE
Scalper Marti 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
Count MACD 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Easy to use EA capable of full automatic trading. NO Martingale (Original Strategy), NO Grid, High Win Rate, Low Drawdown EA. It uses multiple signal confirmation of MACD indicator to open a trade. (Ideal Buy-Sell Count i.e. BS Count = 3)! *Important:   1. Do not use Auto Stop Out (keep it false!) if you want to get better results from this expert advisor. Because (BS Count=3) has relatively high win rate so you don't need to worry about drawdowns. 2. Do not use Martingale & Visible SL-TP. (Not
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Bolli Plus 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
T his EA trades with trend so it has high win percentage. Uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages. This is NO Martingale system but it uses lots multiplier to increase the gains. You can easily disable the lots multiplier by changing it to 1.   Features: 1. NO Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. High Win Rate Strategy. 4. Low Drawdown. 5. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss. 6. But uses the usual Take Profit in pips.   Account Requirements: 1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD
BB Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a trend scalping EA because it uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Average. Easy to use forex expert advisor designed for EURUSD H1 but fully capable of trading other forex pairs and other timeframes too.  Features: 1. NO Grid 2. NO Martingale 3. Smart Lot Sizing 4. Auto Take Profit in Money 5. Auto Stop Out at % of Balance 6. Minimal Inputs 7. Can trade 100 USD Account too. 8. High Win Rate 9. Positive Equity Curve Account Requirements: *Broker - Any *Account type - He
MACD Level Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
This is a simple arrow system based on MACD indicators Main/Base line and MACD Levels. It gives you alerts when MACD's Main Line crosses above/below certain level. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your android and ios mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)
Engulfing Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Base MACD 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
This is a modern MACD indicator based on regular MACD indicator. It also has alert system included. This indicator gives you alerts when base line of MACD indicator crosses above or below Zero level so you can look for Buy or Sell opportunity. Available Alerts: 1.          Audible Alerts on Chart / Trading Terminal window. 2.          Alerts on your email. 3.          Alerts on your mobile phone. Type of Alerts Explained: 1. Audible_Chart_Alerts   - Audible alerts and Popup message on your compu
Harami Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
If you are using naked eyes to find candlestick patterns on your chart it's a good thing but it requires your time and attention and still you miss some patterns here and there. Don't worry! This indicator will help you to find "Harami Candlestick Pattern" on your chart very easily. *Note:   Default inputs are set for EURUSD H1 (1 hour) timeframe. This is an alert system which gives you alerts whenever harami candlestick pattern happens. Types of alerts it can give you are: 1. Audible Alerts   -
ICT Zone Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
This indicator uses candlesticks with large real bodies to predict possible market structure shift. Displacement is a very powerful move in price action resulting in strong selling or buying pressure. Generally speaking, displacement will appear as a single or a group of candles that are all positioned in the same direction. These candles typically have large real bodies and very short wicks, suggesting very little disagreement between buyers and sellers. Often, a displacement will occur just af
EMA Martingale MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a simple EA which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses fixed pips to put hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Warning! This is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. If you want to take the risk anyway then must use it with proper money and risk management. NOTE: Martingale is good for compounding the account in less time. In other words, “Grow it or Blow it!” POINTS: 1. Martingale System 2. Works in all markets. 3. Very Risky! 4. Ha
RSI Level Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
Simple alert system which will alert you on your mobile terminal, email and on the chart whenever RSI crosses below the overbought level or above the oversold level. Use this alert system, so you don’t have to watch the chart all day for the RSI levels to break. INPUTS: 1.        RSI Period- (Default is 14). Number of candles the RSI indicator will look back for the calculations. 2.        OB Level- (Default is 70). This is the Overbought level or Upper level for the RSI indicator. 3.        OS
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
ATRx Martingale EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
H1 Hedge EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a very simple EA which uses distance from EMA Crossover strategy to open automatic trades. It has NO stop loss but has the take profit in money feature. This is an optional martingale system, it has a lot multiplier option if you want to use it to increase the successive trade volume. Don't trust the description, just download the demo today and test it yourself to know more about this trading robot.  (Backtest on longer periods like 5-10-20 years with 99-100% tick quality). Recommended:
BB Martingale EA MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Warning! This is a Martingale Trading System. This EA uses the Bollinger Bands indicator to open automatic trades on your account. If price crosses the upper/lower Bollinger band with certain distance (in pips), it opens an initial trade. After that initial trade, if price moves certain distance (in pips) from the initial trade, EA will open next trade with Martingale Lot and so on. Not recommended to use it on trading accounts smaller than 10K. Even on 10K+ account you have to use it with caut
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt