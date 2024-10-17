King Sniper EA

3.89

Monitoring of real trading Advisor -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2264971

My other products     click here

Keep in mind that the results on different brokers may differ, I recommend testing on your broker before using it (you can ask me for a list of recommended brokers in the PM).

Read the blog post with the description of the adviser before starting work and if you have any additional questions, write to me in the PM.

A fully automatic Expert Advisor that does not require additional settings, I recommend using it with default settings, for trading on the GBPUSD currency pair. 

It does not use various AI, machine learning, etc., it is based on simple price mechanics.

The timeframe to use is M15.

The strategy is based on the breakdown of important levels. (mostly quick scalping).

The Expert Advisor uses an adaptive Stop Loss, the size varies depending on the built-in algorithms. (there are two modes I recommend AutoSL MODE 1).

The EA also uses GMT Offset settings to adjust the time, 2 is set by default. The main popular brokers (IC Marke.. etc.) use this value and do not require changes during trading/testing. If you are in doubt about the settings, please email me, I will tell you exactly how to configure it.

If you have any questions, you can write to me in private messages, I am always happy to help.

Main Features:

  • Stop loss/Take profit is always used.;
  • Martingale/grid/hedging is not used, etc ;

    Recommendations:

    • It is very important to use a broker with the lowest spreads (0-3 points in 5 digits).
    • I recommend to start testing on a demo account or with a minimum lot.
    • Run the EA before the start of StartHour - that is, before 4 a.m. (with WinterGMT = 2)
    • I recommend testing on the broker you plan to trade on, because the results may differ on different brokers, using an ECN account Pro// Raw spread/Razor, etc.
    • Install the Expert Advisor on the GBPUSD M15 currency pair.
    • The recommended pair GBPUSD
    • Timeframe M15.
    • It is recommended to use a VPS server.
    • Trading leverage is 1:100 and higher (it is possible with a smaller leverage but with a lower Risk/Lotstep AutoLot value).


    İncelemeler 20
    ronaldnsubuga313
    25
    ronaldnsubuga313 2025.09.18 07:56 
     

    This is the perfect EA just patience is needed and let the EA do its job 10 ten trades so far and no loss ,it does not open trades all the time . its good for compounding use good risk management.

    MrDr Wave
    197
    MrDr Wave 2025.07.07 21:34 
     

    The KS has quietly managed to navigate the markets with near perfection for quite some time now. I had the joy of renting the product for some time but am unable to continue for now. The system was wonderful while I had it. It does not trade often, but it will manage to somehow pull off good consistent profits over the week and month. A quality EA that deserves the 5 stars.

    Sagun Chankhiao
    158
    Sagun Chankhiao 2025.05.21 01:09 
     

    He took care of my technical problems very well. I'm waiting of the result.

    After using this EA for a few months, I can say that you can trust its backtest results — the profits are real, with no grid or martingale involved.

    Önerilen ürünler
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    RSI Master PRO EA
    Luis Corso
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
    Forex Diamond EA MT5
    Lachezar Krastev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.7 (231)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
    Neopips Engine EA
    Md Billal Hossain
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NeoPips Engine EA – Nihai Ticaret Devrimi Başladı! "Ticaret yapmanın gerçek gücü, başkalarının kaçırdıklarını görmektir. NeoPips Engine piyasayı takip etmez, ustalaşır." NeoPips Engine EA Hakkında: Akıllı Ticaret Müttefikiniz NeoPips Engine EA, ortalama bir ticaret robotu değildir. Hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve uzun vadeli performans talep eden tüccarlar için tasarlanmış, çok boyutlu, yapay zeka ile optimize edilmiş bir uzman danışmandır. Katı kurallara sahip eski botların aksine, N
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    Fundamental Robot MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Bober Real MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    4.76 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
    LT Gap EA
    Sie Samuel Roland Youl
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    ExtremeX
    Noelle Chua Mei Ping
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    Granite Anvil NQ MT5
    Marco Mendez Antuña
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    MadoCryptoXPro
    Mohamad Taha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
    The Bitcoin Reaper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.63 (35)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyatla çok sınırlı sayıda kopya satışa sunulacaktır! Son Fiyat: 999$ YENİ (349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla) --> 1 ADET'İ ÜCRETSİZ ALIN (2 işlem hesap numarası için). En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO BITCOIN REAPER'a hoş geldiniz!   Gold Reaper'ın muazzam başarısından sonra, aynı kazandıran prensipleri Bitcoin Piyasasına uygulamanın zamanının geldiğine karar verdim ve e
    Magic Grid MT5
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.14 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
    Orbit Rage Final 2
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    EXPERTteam
    Netanel Kahan Abuluf
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
    Smart GoldDigger
    Reward Ndunga Mubita
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
    MultiNinja
    carl_carl101
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (280)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Aurum Sentinel Pro
    Christian Da Costa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.21 (87)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Prometheus MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.79 (48)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.84 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (43)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.39 (46)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.91 (103)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
    Dynamic Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim   hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda   İsrail ile İran   arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
    The Infinity EA MT5
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.71 (56)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD, XAUUSD ve AUDCAD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disi
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    AlgoTradingNightEA
    Ivan Bebikov
    4.55 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Monitoring of real trading Advisor -  click here Keep in mind that the results on different brokers will be different, before using it, I recommend testing on your broker. Read the   blog post   with the description of the adviser before starting work and if you have any additional questions, write to me in the PM. If at your broker Symbol Name have prefix/sufix please chang symbol name at setting!!! A fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for trading on  USDCHF/EURUSD/GBPUSD/EURCHF/USDCAD/GB
    Filtrele:
    ronaldnsubuga313
    25
    ronaldnsubuga313 2025.09.18 07:56 
     

    This is the perfect EA just patience is needed and let the EA do its job 10 ten trades so far and no loss ,it does not open trades all the time . its good for compounding use good risk management.

    Ariston Carvalho
    229
    Ariston Carvalho 2025.09.13 23:09 
     

    I am using this EA for some months now. For sure you need to do backtest on your broker to make sure it will work good. In my case I use on Roboforex and it is running the same as the signal. And you need to take care of the risk that you are willing to take. 10% risk means that you will lose 10% if the SL is hit. Although there was one SL hit during the time I am using it, it is giving me some profit in overall.

    Lars Laeremans
    245
    Lars Laeremans 2025.07.31 14:47 
     

    The EA works as intended: it opens a large lot size and aims to close the trade quickly after just a few pips. In calm market conditions or during short bursts, this can generate solid short-term profits. The underlying system is well-constructed. However, the main issue is the stop-loss. It's placed far too wide, if the price reverses immediately after entry, you risk taking a significant loss on a single trade. You can limit the max drawdown (e.g., to 5%) to cap losses per trade, but naturally this also reduces the profit potential. Overall, a good short-term bot for those who configure risk carefully, but the SL logic needs to be tightened.

    Klaus Peter Muehl
    500
    Klaus Peter Muehl 2025.07.26 07:59 
     

    Sorry, it is to dangerous with big drawdown. My Account lost over 10% with one trade. Does not mak sense!

    Ivan Bebikov
    10824
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Ivan Bebikov 2025.09.11 08:01
    Thanks for the feedback, but you need to understand the advisor's algorithm, which can be SL, it's obvious during testing, there have already been SLS in the history. At the moment, the Advisor has restored this SL.
    schulzaUAE
    41
    schulzaUAE 2025.07.10 11:11 
     

    Unfortunately, I have to agree with the other users. I bought the EA two weeks ago and I'm already sitting on a significant loss (-30%) — and that was with the settings on default. I've now drastically reduced my capital exposure and, with a lot of luck, I might reach breakeven again after several months. Definitely not recommended.

    Ivan Bebikov
    10824
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Ivan Bebikov 2025.09.11 08:02
    Thanks for the feedback, but you need to understand the advisor's algorithm, which can be SL, it's obvious during testing, there have already been SLS in the history. At the moment, the Advisor has restored this SL.
    Tyler Wilhelm
    209
    Tyler Wilhelm 2025.07.10 08:25 
     

    I do not recommend using any EA with such a big SL compared to TP. This one is about 12 wins per 1 loss. Because it changes the distance for each trade. After the recent loss it’s very obvious not to use this bot. It lost 1/3 of the account in one trade on default settings. After over 9 months to reach this profit it can be wiped within 3 trades. Not using anymore because it seems to be overfitted and will most likely have many more losses in the future

    Ivan Bebikov
    10824
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Ivan Bebikov 2025.09.11 08:04
    Thanks for the feedback, but you need to understand the advisor's algorithm, which can be SL, it's obvious during testing, there have already been SLS in the history. At the moment, the Advisor has restored this SL.
    About RR you can see it befor buying, at tester. And need use Comfortable Risk, default 30 some high.
    king1898
    369
    king1898 2025.07.09 02:43 
     

    Although this EA can keep you profitable, due to the large loss/profit ratio RR(1:30), more than 20~30 small profits are not enough to cover one loss. Therefore, once you encounter a large loss, you will play it all out, and you cannot predict whether there will be a second or third time in the future. Therefore, drawdown too much will always ruin your account. So I don't recommend this EA, as there is a suspicion of overfitting. backtesting is good, but in reality, after a few big losses, the account will be completely depleted!

    This EA has caused me significant losses, and I hope the author can refund the cost of my purchase!

    Stephen J Martret
    2445
    Stephen J Martret 2025.07.08 10:51 
     

    i just started using around 2 weeks ago alot of small profits but then stop loss is so large, even with default settings of 30% risk, it hit today and 30% of account gone. Yes you can set risk to 2 or 5% but the profits would be even smaller, you may get lucky and not hit stop loss again for a few months and it will be profitable, but market is not 100% predictable and even if stop loss it hit again in a month account would be down even further, not the sort of EA for me. I wont rate it 1 star overall as it does make money and support is great but the RR is just too low for me

    MrDr Wave
    197
    MrDr Wave 2025.07.07 21:34 
     

    The KS has quietly managed to navigate the markets with near perfection for quite some time now. I had the joy of renting the product for some time but am unable to continue for now. The system was wonderful while I had it. It does not trade often, but it will manage to somehow pull off good consistent profits over the week and month. A quality EA that deserves the 5 stars.

    Jakeebubu EA1
    23
    Jakeebubu EA1 2025.07.06 04:29 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Rubén P. E.
    168
    Rubén P. E. 2025.06.30 15:11 
     

    My first review was fantastic. However, I have to change my mind after several months of use. The EA makes good entries, but just one SL takes away the profit of several months of use. In my case, there were two SLs in a row. This means it will take me practically half a year to recover the profit. I don't think the EA is accurate enough to avoid failure in 6-7 months. I'll try to find a better configuration than the one it comes with, and if I don't find one, I'll stop using it.

    Sagun Chankhiao
    158
    Sagun Chankhiao 2025.05.21 01:09 
     

    He took care of my technical problems very well. I'm waiting of the result.

    After using this EA for a few months, I can say that you can trust its backtest results — the profits are real, with no grid or martingale involved.

    Ivan Bebikov
    10824
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Ivan Bebikov 2025.05.21 01:13
    Hello, im sorry for your results. But i think its something wrong with your settings or account. Because my ea with correct settings work well at real more than 6 months ( as you can see at my signals) same with back test. Write me what broker/settings you use.
    Shinjrio
    27
    Shinjrio 2025.05.17 03:23 
     

    Amazing EA! The Auto Stop Loss feature is excellent—it really helps protect your capital effectively. The EA trades safely and executes entries and exits very quickly,

    which is great for fast-paced market conditions. So far, I've been using it in backtests and

    I’m hoping to see similar results in forward testing. For now, I’m quite pleased with the performance.

    Great job, Sir @Ivan Bebikov, and thank you for creating this EA! 😊

    Thanaphat Janthavee
    29
    Thanaphat Janthavee 2025.05.12 06:22 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Chiwi's IT
    565
    Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2025.05.10 00:15 
     

    Very nice potential EA. Very good presale and aftersale from the seller. He is reacting in a short time with good advice. Working now on demo accounts and busy with backtesting which every trader should do for their own broker. Will give update after some weeks of testing for a realistic review. Update 26-08-2025: After to many heavy losses and not a good recovering I decided to take the EA off most of the accounts and only put on very low fixed lot size. This EA needs strongly a better strategy to be used as one of the main EA's. I did took this EA of my recommended list to my clients. The DD with to weidt SL is just to BIG. Also the LIVE signal is not showing the heavy losses which should be shown.

    oto moto
    305
    oto moto 2025.03.28 13:17 
     

    Уже 2 года знаком с разработками Ивана. Очень профессиональный и ответственный разработчик. Я верю что данный эксперт советник тоже принесет много прибыли. Have been familiar with Ivan's developments for 2 years now. Very professional and responsible developer. I believe that this Expert Advisor will also bring a lot of profit.

    Gurgen Manukian
    520
    Gurgen Manukian 2025.03.28 05:35 
     

    Спасибо за качественного робота. Все сделки в +

    Victor Minaev
    2510
    Victor Minaev 2025.03.06 10:25 
     

    Отличный советник! Браво автору! Я торгую с 6 января. Из 21 сделки только 2 являются убыточными. Одна убыточная сделка в среднем в 10 раз меньше, чем 1 прибыльная!

    -----------------------------------------------------------------

    Excellent advisor! Bravo to the author! I have been trading since January 6th. Of the 21 trades, only 2 are unprofitable. One losing trade is on average 10 times less than 1 profitable one!

    Torben Petersen
    1725
    Torben Petersen 2025.01.23 18:28 
     

    I purchased the King Sniper EA on December 12, 2024, and I have been extremely satisfied with its performance so far. Although backtests show that a stop loss (SL) can potentially wipe out many profits, my personal experience with the EA has been very positive. The trades I’ve had so far have been spot on, and the drawdown (DD) has been minimal. The only time I encountered a small loss was due to the EA's AutoSLMode, but even that was not significant. I initially ran King Sniper with fixed lots, but after seeing the potential of the EA, I plan to adopt the author's recommended settings to further optimize performance. One of the standout features of this EA is that it does not trade every day, which makes it a perfect addition to my portfolio, allowing me to combine it with other EAs without any issues. Conclusion: So far, I believe that the King Sniper EA is definitely worth every cent. It delivers accurate trades, keeps drawdown to a minimum, and integrates easily with other trading systems. I'm looking forward to seeing how it performs over time and highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable and effective EA. Regarding the one-star review, I honestly don’t understand it, especially considering that I haven’t experienced any losses myself, and I don’t believe anyone else who has used the default settings would have either. The EA is not designed for “get rich quick” schemes; it is meant for stable trading and consistent income over time. It's clear that those giving low ratings might have been expecting something unrealistic. King Sniper is about sustainable growth, not overnight riches. I’ve seen many of these negative reviews here, and honestly, most of them are based on unrealistic expectations and misuse of the EA.

    Update: First of all, let’s address the big point: the SL. Yes, it’s big. But anyone who actually did proper backtesting would know that such a loss was always part of the strategy. It’s not hidden. It’s happened before and yet the EA still showed long-term profitability. Some reviewers mention a 30% loss. Well, let me be clear: risking 30% of your account per trade is just reckless. That’s not the EA’s fault – that’s a user decision. The EA allows you to adjust risk. If you blindly run it at default settings with 30% risk, expecting to get rich quick, then the issue isn’t the bot – it’s your approach. Greed and poor risk management are not something any EA can fix. Comments about overfitting or poor live performance compared to backtesting miss the bigger picture. Yes, markets evolve, and no strategy will win forever. But this EA has shown consistency if used with reasonable risk and long-term patience. It’s not a plug-and-play ATM machine. It’s a tool – and like any tool, it requires understanding and discipline to use correctly. In short: I’m still using the EA, and I’m still happy with it. Losses are part of trading. If you want something that never loses, you’ll end up with a martingale system – and you’ll blow your account even faster. This EA at least plays by the rules, and if you do too, it can deliver solid results over time.

    brainiacz
    180
    brainiacz 2025.01.22 11:02 
     

    This is very honest EA, with low DD and high winrate. Smart SL with ATR, instead of static values. But if u wanna make more, u have to risk more, thats the only potential downside.

    Ivan Bebikov
    10824
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Ivan Bebikov 2025.01.24 01:44
    Thank you!
    İncelemeye yanıt