King Sniper EA

Monitoring of real trading Advisor - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2264971 My other products - click here Keep in mind that the results on different brokers may differ, I recommend testing on your broker before using it (you can ask me for a list of recommended brokers in the PM). Read the blog post with the description of the adviser before starting work and if you have any additional questions, write to me in the PM.

A fully automatic Expert Advisor that does not require additional settings, I recommend using it with default settings, for trading on the GBPUSD currency pair.

It does not use various AI, machine learning, etc., it is based on simple price mechanics.

The timeframe to use is M15.

The strategy is based on the breakdown of important levels. (mostly quick scalping).

The Expert Advisor uses an adaptive Stop Loss, the size varies depending on the built-in algorithms. (there are two modes I recommend AutoSL MODE 1).

The EA also uses GMT Offset settings to adjust the time, 2 is set by default. The main popular brokers (IC Marke.. etc.) use this value and do not require changes during trading/testing. If you are in doubt about the settings, please email me, I will tell you exactly how to configure it.

If you have any questions, you can write to me in private messages, I am always happy to help.

Main Features:

Stop loss/Take profit is always used.;

Martingale/grid/hedging is not used, etc ;

Recommendations:

It is very important to use a broker with the lowest spreads (0-3 points in 5 digits).

I recommend to start testing on a demo account or with a minimum lot.

Run the EA before the start of StartHour - that is, before 4 a.m. (with WinterGMT = 2)

I recommend testing on the broker you plan to trade on, because the results may differ on different brokers, using an ECN account Pro// Raw spread/Razor, etc.

Install the Expert Advisor on the GBPUSD M15 currency pair.

M15 currency pair. The recommended pair GBPUSD

Timeframe M15.

It is recommended to use a VPS server.

Trading leverage is 1:100 and higher (it is possible with a smaller leverage but with a lower Risk/Lotstep AutoLot value).



