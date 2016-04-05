Candle finder robot MT4

Candle finder robot MT4

Candle finder robot is one of the trading assistant tools that helps the trader, this tool helps the trader to examine all the currency pairs that are in the Metatrader watch list in detail within a few seconds. Find the desired signals.

According to the strategy that is defined for this robot, in your watch list, it carefully looks for trend change candles, there are many trend change candles that traders use in their trading decisions. This robot can simply check all these candles and show them to the trader as a signal.


The candles that this expert can find are:

  • White hammer candles
  • Reverse hammer candles
  • The Penetrating star candles
  • Doji Dragonfly candles
  • Tombstone Doji Candles
  • Ascending Span candles
  • Descending Span candles
  • Penetration candles
  • Bullish Harami candles
  • Ascending Harami Cross candles
  • Descending Harami candles
  • Descending Harami Cross candles
  • Morning Star candles
  • Candles Ceiling Pliers With Two Candles Before
  • Candles Floor Tongs With Three Candles

This expert can inform the trader of the found signals in several ways, and all the methods can be adjusted and changed, we will discuss all these methods below.

  1.  Sending an alarm through the notification of Metatrader mobile application 4
  2.  Sending alarms via email to the trader
  3.  Through MetaTrader Alert
  4.  Display signals and candles on the price chart page

This robot is very suitable for traders who trade with candlestick strategy.


