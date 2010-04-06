Multi Session Forex Indicator

Introduction
Take your forex trading to the next level with our vibrant, color-coded session indicator! Designed for MT4/MT5, this tool visually separates the Asian (Purple), London (Yellow), and NYC (Pink) trading sessions for optimal trading strategy.

Key Features

  • Color-Coded Precision: Asian (Purple), London (Yellow), NYC (Pink) sessions marked directly on your chart.
  • Perfect for Session Traders: Focus on the overlaps and high-volatility periods.
  • Compatibility: Works seamlessly with MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Why Traders Love It

  • Clarity in Action: Session-specific colors make your charts easy to read and analyze.
  • Strategic Insights: Identify trends during key market overlaps like London-NYC.
  • User-Friendly: No complicated setups; just install and start trading smarter.

Perfect For:

  • Scalpers and day traders who trade during session overlaps.
  • Swing traders targeting high-liquidity zones.
  • Forex beginners looking to understand market timing better.



Carrion Day Trading
Tsheko Kutumela
Göstergeler
This indicator is developed based on the multiple session trading to aid in analysis for all the day traders. The indicator supports all currency pairs as well as other trading instruments like indicies, commodities, metals ,etc. The way the indicator work is by making analysis on your behalf. During asian session that's when the indicator does the calculations and provided trading plans in form of areas on the chart for the current day. And this process happens everyday which allows for hands f
ProMartingale EA
Tsheko Kutumela
Uzman Danışmanlar
ProMartingale EA – Automated Martingale Strategy with Risk Control Experience precision trading with ProMartingale EA , a meticulously designed MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that combines the power of Martingale strategies with disciplined risk management. Ideal for traders seeking automated recovery systems, this EA has been rigorously tested on M15 timeframe with default settings to balance aggression and stability. Key Features Martingale Automation : Doubles lot sizes sequentially to re
Carrion Day Trading MT5
Tsheko Kutumela
Göstergeler
This indicator is developed based on the multiple session trading to aid in analysis for all the day traders. The indicator supports all currency pairs as well as other trading instruments like indicies, commodities, metals ,etc. The way the indicator work is by making analysis on your behalf. During asian session that's when the indicator does the calculations and provided trading plans in form of areas on the chart for the current day. And this process happens everyday which allows for hands f
