PositionStatisticsAndSoundAlerts
- Yardımcı programlar
- Jinqing Lin
- Sürüm: 1.0
🎯 Smart Trade Monitor
— Real-Time Position Tracking, P&L Analysis & Alert System
✅ Real-Time Monitoring: Auto-tracks open/closed positions, displays yesterday’s & previous day’s P&L—no manual calculations!
✅ Smart Alerts (Premium Only): Instant push notifications + sound alerts for position changes—never miss a trading opportunity!
✅ User-Friendly: One-click setup, key data displayed directly on charts for faster decisions.
✅ Cross-Platform: Supports both MT4 & MT5, compatible with any strategy.
🆓 Free vs. 💎 Premium (Subscription)
|Feature
|Free Version
|Premium (Subscription)
|Open/Closed Positions
|✔️
|✔️ + Export History
|Yesterday’s P&L
|✔️
|✔️ + Multi-Account Summary
|Basic Popup Alerts
|✔️
|❌ (Upgraded to Advanced Alerts)
|Sound + Push Alerts
|❌
|✔️ (Custom sounds supported)
|Instant Position Alerts
|❌
|✔️ (e.g., large floating loss/profit)
|Priority Support
|❌
|✔️ (Dedicated客服)
|🔥 Copytrading & Multi-Symbol EA Analytics
|❌
|✔️
🔥 High-Conversion Copy
*"Still calculating P&L manually? 90% of trading delays come from slow reactions! Smart Trade Monitor auto-tracks positions—premium sound alerts help you seize opportunities within 5 seconds, avoiding missed exits!"*
📊 *"Users with alert features reduce unnecessary losses by 23% on average. Subscribe now = Save XX hours/year on manual reviews!"*
💡 Why Traders Love It:
-
Save Time: Replace manual tracking with automation.
-
Prevent Oversights: Alerts solve the pain point of "missing trades while away".
-
Look Pro: Visualized data boosts efficiency—perfect for sharing to attract copiers.
