OrderBlock Analyzer

The OrderBlock Analyzer is a powerful custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to detect and highlight critical Order Blocks on your price charts, helping you identify potential reversal points and key areas of market interest.

Key Features:

  • Order Block Detection: Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks, marking areas where institutional traders are likely to enter or exit positions.
  • Customizable Display: Choose your preferred colors and styles for bullish and bearish Order Blocks, ensuring the indicator fits seamlessly with your chart aesthetics.
  • Touchline Visualization: The indicator includes a customizable touchline feature, allowing you to track the critical levels of detected Order Blocks as price interacts with them.
  • Fill Status Monitoring: Detect when an Order Block has been filled by price, with the indicator automatically adjusting its colors for clear visual feedback.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, the OrderBlock Analyzer can provide valuable insights to refine your trading strategies.


