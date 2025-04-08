TradingSessionPipsVisualizer

Before diving into the features of this indicator, please remember to rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay informed about the latest updates and new tools. Your support is invaluable and helps me constantly improve my creations!

Description:

TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - The Professional Tool for Mastering Trading Sessions

Visualize Forex sessions at a glance and optimize your trading timing!

The TradingSessionPipsVisualizer is a premium indicator for MetaTrader 4 that highlights the main trading sessions (London, New York, Asia, Sydney, Frankfurt) directly on your chart. Developed for demanding traders, it allows you to:

  • Instantly identify periods of high activity (session overlaps)

  • Analyze real-time volatility (pip range displayed)

  • Adapt your strategies (scalping, day trading, swing) to optimal hours

  • Customize the display to match your trading style

Key Features

Intuitive Visualization

  • Colored zones for each session (customizable colors)

  • Highs/Lows and pip range clearly displayed

  • Clear legends (optional) for immediate readability

Advanced Customization

  • Select sessions to display (London, NY, Asia, etc.)

  • Border styles (thickness, pattern, fill)

  • Timezone management (precise adjustment in HH:MM)

Essential Data for Traders

  • Volatility comparison between sessions

  • Multi-day periods (configurable)

  • Compatibility with all instruments (Forex, indices, crypto)

Who is this indicator for?

  • Day traders wanting to trade during the most liquid hours

  • Scalpers taking advantage of London/NY overlaps

  • Swing traders avoiding low volatility periods

  • Beginners understanding the impact of sessions on the market

Practical Applications

  • London Open: Anticipate moves at the start of the European session

  • NY-London Overlap: Target the most volatile period of the day

  • Asian Session: Spot consolidations for swing trading

  • Post-session analysis: Evaluate the relative performance of each time zone

Technical & Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Instruments: All Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies

  • Customization: Full settings accessible with one click

Önerilen ürünler
Candle EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.68 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Göstergeler
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Broom Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
When the market breaks the glass ceiling someone has to use the   broom   and pick up the glass from the floor. Broom   is the system that detects this break and collects the crystals. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 100. You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Sa
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
MoveWave - Moving waves are very handy indicators for determining pivot levels. Most Forex traders make decisions based on technical analysis. This type of analysis determines patterns and trends in the market. With the help of complex mathematical equations that are combined and made out in the form of this indicator, the trader will be able to more accurately determine the price reversal levels. Wave theory mathematically represents various behavioral models of the market. It is used as the ba
Reverse side scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/mi
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha Flow EA: Ticaretinizi Yeni Zirvelere Taşıyın Alpha Flow EA , stratejik hassasiyet, mükemmel uyum ve gelişmiş piyasa analizi ile ticaret deneyiminizi dönüştürmek üzere tasarlanmış en son teknolojiye sahip bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Özel ticaret algoritmaları ve derin piyasa içgörüleriyle geliştirilen   Alpha Flow EA , çeşitli ticaret ortamlarında olağanüstü performans sunar ve piyasa trendlerinin bir adım önünde olmanıza yardımcı olur. Alpha Flow EA'yı Özel Kılan Nedir? Gelişmiş Piyasa Anali
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Göstergeler
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
XAU Marti
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Yihaa Shoot
Indra Lukmana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yihaa Shoot applies a unique range calculation and time management to enter a trade. It has a unique money management system which calculates the risk before it takes a trade. Suggested pairs: GBPJPY and USDJPY Timeframe: H1 Suggested balance: $500 ($1000 is recomended) Risk in dollar suggested: 4 (0.5% from $1000) Parameters Signal Settings Margin Top (pip) >> margin top from range Margin Bottom (pip) >> margin bottom from range TP Buy deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot TP Sell deduct (pip) >
Mr Beast Trend Reverse
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
MR BEAST TREND REVERSE RECOMENDED H1 EUR USD La estrategia "Trend Reverse" en el mercado de divisas (Forex) es un enfoque utilizado para identificar puntos de reversión de tendencias y capturar cambios de dirección en los precios de los pares de divisas. Esta estrategia se basa en la premisa de que las tendencias del mercado no duran para siempre y que se producirán puntos de inflexión. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Göstergeler
Günlük Trend Ölçekleyici (DTS) Bu gösterge, RPTrade Pro Solutions sistemlerinin bir parçasıdır. DTS, Fiyat Hareketi, Dinamik Destek ve Dirençleri kullanan günlük bir trend göstergesidir. Herkes tarafından kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, ticarete yeni başlayanlar bile kullanabilir. ASLA yeniden boyamaz. Endikasyonlar yakından kapana doğru verilmiştir. Tek başına kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, başka bir göstergeye gerek yoktur. Günün başında size trend ve potansiyel Take Profit verir. O n
Liquidity Zone Detector
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The Liquidity Zone Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify and highlight key liquidity zones in the market using the ZigZag indicator. This tool pinpoints price levels where significant liquidity is likely present by drawing trendlines at the highs and lows detected by the ZigZag. The Liquidity Zone Detector assists traders in spotting potential reversal or trend continuation areas based on liquidity accumulation or release. Key Features: Automatic Liquidity Zone Identif
The Comeback Kid Manager EA MT4
Ryan Brown
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Comeback Kid Manger EA is half EA and half trade manager. It's able to keep the trader profitable on complete  auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades.    We've been trading the fore
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Göstergeler
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Quantum Currency Array Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Göstergeler
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Göstergeler
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
Rsi with Alert Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Göstergeler
Indicador Universal RSI con Alertas de Oportunidad Este indicador para MetaTrader ha sido meticulosamente diseñado para adaptarse a todos los periodos de tiempo, proporcionando una herramienta versátil para los operadores de todos los niveles. Basado en el índice de fuerza relativa (RSI), este indicador destaca oportunidades potenciales en el mercado y te notifica de manera instantánea a través de alertas personalizadas. Características Principales: Universalidad de Periodos de Tiempo: Funciona
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Scalper M5 system
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
"Scalper M5 sistemi" forex piyasasında ölçeklendirme stratejileri için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. %95'e varan doğruluk oranıyla bu gösterge, yeniden boyamaya gerek kalmadan işlem açmak için güvenilir sinyaller sağlar. Kısa vadeli ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek için basit ama etkili bir yaklaşım kullanır ve bu da onu her seviyedeki yatırımcılar için uygun kılar. Göstergenin algoritması, yanlış sinyalleri filtrelemek ve yüksek olasılıklı ticaret kurulumları sağlamak için fiyat momentumu, oyn
HF SuperZig
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Göstergeler
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Red Fire
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
A unique trading strategy is based on controlling trading volumes at various levels of volatility. The trade expert automatically determines the zones of purchases and sales and the degree of mathematical probability of successful forecasting of each transaction. If there are sufficient conditions and a high degree of probability of profit, the adviser starts work. Hazardous trading methods are not used. Each trade is protected by stop loss. Profit control is carried out by a special strategy f
Amazing Brain MT4
Amazing Traders
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Göstergeler
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
F-16 Uçak Göstergesini tanıtıyoruz, ticaret deneyiminizi devrimleştirmek için tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir MT4 aracı. F-16 savaş uçağının eşsiz hızı ve hassasiyetinden ilham alan bu gösterge, finansal piyasalarda eşi benzeri olmayan performans sunmak için ileri algoritmalar ve son teknoloji teknolojileri bir araya getirir. F-16 Uçak Göstergesi ile gerçek zamanlı analiz sunarak yüksek doğruluklu ticaret sinyalleri üretirken rekabetin üzerine çıkacaksınız. Dinamik özellikleri, farklı varlık sınıf
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Göstergeler
Önceden gösterge   Piyasa dönüş seviyelerini ve bölgelerini belirler , fiyatın seviyeye geri dönmesini beklemenize ve yeni bir trendin başlangıcında, sonunda değil, işleme girmenize olanak tanır. Gösteriyor   tersine çevirme seviyeleri       Piyasanın yön değişikliğini teyit ettiği ve daha fazla hareket oluşturduğu yer. Bu gösterge yeniden çizim gerektirmeden çalışır, her türlü enstrüman için optimize edilmiştir ve en yüksek potansiyelini bir enstrümanla birlikte kullanıldığında ortaya koyar.
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Göstergeler
MT5 Versiyonu Burada Mevcut: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Telegram Kanalı ve Grubu: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P Grup Erişimi: Ücretli ürünlerimizden herhangi birinin ödeme kanıtını özel mesaj ile gönderin Önerilen Broker: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4 için Güçlü Tersine Dönüş ve Kopuş Tespiti Piyasa yapısındaki değişimleri, kopuşları ve trend dönüşlerini kolayca tespit etmek için tasarlanmış, baştan sona non-repaint (yeniden çiz
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret deneyimine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilen   Quantum Breakout PRO   , yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna dayalı olara
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Göstergeler
TREND ÇİZGİLERİ PRO     Piyasanın gerçek yön değişimini anlamaya yardımcı olur. Gösterge, gerçek trend dönüşlerini ve büyük oyuncuların piyasaya yeniden girdiği noktaları gösterir. Anlıyorsun     BOS hatları  Daha yüksek zaman dilimlerindeki trend değişiklikleri ve önemli seviyeler, karmaşık ayarlar veya gereksiz gürültü olmadan gösterilir. Sinyaller yeniden çizilmez ve çubuk kapandıktan sonra grafikte kalır. Göstergenin gösterdiği şey: Gerçek değişimler  trend (BOS çizgileri) Bir sinyal göründ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, her noktadan hacmi analiz eder ve bu hacim için piyasa tükenme seviyelerini hesaplar. Üç çizgiden oluşur: Boğa hacmi tükenme çizgisi Ayı hacmi tükenme çizgisi Piyasa trendini gösteren bir çizgi. Bu çizgi, piyasanın boğa mı yoksa ayı mı olduğunu yansıtacak şekilde rengini değiştirir. Piyasayı istediğiniz herhangi bir başlangıç noktasından analiz edebilirsiniz. Bir hacim tükenme çizgisine ulaşıldığında, bir sonraki analize başlamak için yeni bir nokta belirleyin. Herhangi bir şeyi analiz
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI !!! Bu gösterge, her iki ana göstergemizin ( Advanced Currency Strength 28  &   Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )  süper bir kombinasyonudur. TICK-UNITS için Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini ve 28 Forex çifti için uyarı sinyallerini gösterir. 11 farklı Tick-Unit kullanılabilir. Bunlar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 ve 30 Saniyedir. Alt penceredeki Tick-Unit çubuğu, saniyenin zamanlayıcısı içinde en az 1 tik olduğunda gösterilecek ve sola kaydırılacaktır.  Yalnızca BİR
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Göstergeler
Tahmin etmeyi bırakın. İstatistiksel avantajla işlem yapmaya başlayın. Hisse senedi endeksleri forex gibi işlem görmez. Tanımlanmış seansları vardır, gecelik boşluklar oluştururlar ve öngörülebilir istatistiksel kalıpları takip ederler. Bu gösterge, DAX, S&P 500 ve Dow Jones gibi endeksleri güvenle işlem yapmanız için ihtiyaç duyduğunuz olasılık verilerini sağlar. Onu farklı kılan nedir Çoğu gösterge size ne olduğunu gösterir. Bu, muhtemelen bir sonra ne olacağını gösterir. Her işlem gününde, gö
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Liquidity Zone Detector
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The Liquidity Zone Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify and highlight key liquidity zones in the market using the ZigZag indicator. This tool pinpoints price levels where significant liquidity is likely present by drawing trendlines at the highs and lows detected by the ZigZag. The Liquidity Zone Detector assists traders in spotting potential reversal or trend continuation areas based on liquidity accumulation or release. Key Features: Automatic Liquidity Zone Identif
DailyHighLow MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
Please remember to rate the indicator to help me with visibility. The DailyHighLow Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) provides a sophisticated tool for tracking daily price movements. Designed for traders who need clear, actionable insights into market highs and lows, this indicator automatically plots trend lines based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable number of days. Key Features: Trend Lines Customization:   Define colors, line styles, and widths for both broken and unbroken
FREE
DailyHighLow
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Please remember to rate the indicator to help me with visibility. The DailyHighLow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) provides a sophisticated tool for tracking daily price movements. Designed for traders who need clear, actionable insights into market highs and lows, this indicator automatically plots trend lines based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable number of days. Key Features: Trend Lines Customization: Define colors, line styles, and widths for both broken and unbroken
FREE
OrderBlock Analyzer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The OrderBlock Analyzer is a powerful custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to detect and highlight critical Order Blocks on your price charts, helping you identify potential reversal points and key areas of market interest. Key Features: Order Block Detection:   Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks, marking areas where institutional traders are likely to enter or exit positions. Customizable Display:   Choose your preferred colors and styles for bullish and bearish O
FVG Analyzer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
FVG Analyzer – The Ultimate Tool for Precise Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection FVG Analyzer is a powerful and fully customizable indicator built for serious traders who leverage Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in their strategies. With smart detection and clean visuals, this tool allows you to quickly identify market inefficiencies—areas where price is likely to return before continuing in its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of Fair Value Gaps (bullish and bearish) based on candlestick patterns. Se
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The   TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5   is a trade management indicator designed for traders who want to easily visualize their Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on a chart. This initial version provides a simple graphical representation that displays SL and TP zones as well as the entry price. Please note that this current version focuses solely on the graphical display of SL and TP zones as figures on the chart. Current Version Features: SL and TP Zones Display:   Clear visualization of
TradingSessionVisualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
Before diving into the features of this indicator, please rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay updated on the latest releases and tools. Your support is valuable and helps me continuously improve my creations! Description: The TradingSessionVisualizer is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide a clear and customizable visualization of major trading sessions on your charts. This tool allows you to easily distinguish between As
FREE
FVG Analyzer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
4 (1)
Göstergeler
FVG Analyzer – The Ultimate Tool for Precise Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection FVG Analyzer is a powerful and fully customizable indicator built for serious traders who leverage Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in their strategies. With smart detection and clean visuals, this tool allows you to quickly identify market inefficiencies—areas where price is likely to return before continuing in its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of Fair Value Gaps (bullish and bearish) based on candlestick patterns. Sel
OrderBlock Analyzer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The OrderBlock Analyzer is a powerful custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to detect and highlight critical Order Blocks on your price charts, helping you identify potential reversal points and key areas of market interest. Key Features: Order Block Detection: Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks, marking areas where institutional traders are likely to enter or exit positions. Customizable Display: Choose your preferred colors and styles for bullish and bearish Order
RR TradeManager Visualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The RR_TradeManager Visualizer is a trade management indicator designed for traders who want to easily visualize their Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on a chart. This initial version provides a simple graphical representation that displays SL and TP zones as well as the entry price. Please note that this current version focuses solely on the graphical display of SL and TP zones as figures on the chart. Current Version Features: SL and TP Zones Display: Clear visualization of stop los
TradingSessionPipsVisualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
Before diving into the features of this indicator, please remember to rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay informed about the latest updates and new tools. Your support is invaluable and helps me constantly improve my creations! Description: TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - The Professional Tool for Mastering Trading Sessions Visualize Forex sessions at a glance and optimize your trading timing! The   TradingSessionPipsVisualizer   is a prem
Liquidity Zone Detector MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The Liquidity Zone Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify and highlight key liquidity zones in the market using the ZigZag indicator. This tool pinpoints price levels where significant liquidity is likely present by drawing trendlines at the highs and lows detected by the ZigZag. The Liquidity Zone Detector assists traders in spotting potential reversal or trend continuation areas based on liquidity accumulation or release. Key Features: Automatic Liquidity Zone Identif
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt