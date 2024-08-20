FVG Analyzer

FVG Analyzer – The Ultimate Tool for Precise Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

FVG Analyzer is a powerful and fully customizable indicator built for serious traders who leverage Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in their strategies. With smart detection and clean visuals, this tool allows you to quickly identify market inefficiencies—areas where price is likely to return before continuing in its trend.

Key Features:

Automatic Detection of Fair Value Gaps (bullish and bearish) based on candlestick patterns.

Selectable FVG Types to display:

  • Bullish only

  • Bearish only

  • Both

Flexible Visualization Options:

  • Filled rectangle

  • Midline

  • Rectangle + midline

  • Rectangle + midline + label

Dynamic Extension of FVGs until Filled: follow price behavior in real time.

Advanced Customization:

  • Colors, style, transparency

  • Maximum number of FVGs to display

  • Optional indicator name label on each zone

Optimized for MT4: smooth performance even on heavy charts.

Perfect for All Trading Styles

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FVG Analyzer fits your strategy. It works flawlessly on all timeframes—from M1 to monthly charts.

Why Choose FVG Analyzer?

With FVG Analyzer, you gain precision, reactivity, and confidence in your trading. Stop guessing—start trading smarter by identifying market inefficiencies with clarity.

Stop Trading Blind. Master Fair Value Gaps with FVG Analyzer!

XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.03.14 15:44 
 

The FVG Analyzer is a unique indicator with customizable features, including a mitigation line that allows setting fill percentages—a feature not commonly found in most MetaTrader FVG indicators, which typically only offer a "closed" mitigation method. While most TradeView SMC indicators offer mitigation methods like closed, wicked, or average, this one supports both average and wicked approaches. However, the lack of author support is a significant drawback. With some refinement, it could become one of the best FVG indicators available.

