DailyHighLow MT5

The DailyHighLow Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) provides a sophisticated tool for tracking daily price movements. Designed for traders who need clear, actionable insights into market highs and lows, this indicator automatically plots trend lines based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable number of days.

Key Features:

  • Trend Lines Customization: Define colors, line styles, and widths for both broken and unbroken trend lines to suit your trading preferences.
  • Dynamic Updates: Automatically adjusts trend lines based on the latest market data, including handling breaks with distinct visual markers.
  • Flexible Parameters: Choose the number of days to display trend lines, set the time period for stopping trend lines after a break, and customize the appearance of both high and low trend lines.
  • Visual Clarity: Distinguish between broken and unbroken trend lines with distinct colors and line styles, making it easy to identify key market levels at a glance.

This indicator is ideal for traders who want to enhance their technical analysis with clear, adjustable trend lines reflecting daily price extremes. Whether you're analyzing short-term trends or longer-term movements, the DailyHighLow Indicator offers valuable insights to support your trading strategy.



TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The   TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5   is a trade management indicator designed for traders who want to easily visualize their Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on a chart. This initial version provides a simple graphical representation that displays SL and TP zones as well as the entry price. Please note that this current version focuses solely on the graphical display of SL and TP zones as figures on the chart. Current Version Features: SL and TP Zones Display:   Clear visualization of
FVG Analyzer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
FVG Analyzer – The Ultimate Tool for Precise Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection FVG Analyzer is a powerful and fully customizable indicator built for serious traders who leverage Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in their strategies. With smart detection and clean visuals, this tool allows you to quickly identify market inefficiencies—areas where price is likely to return before continuing in its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of Fair Value Gaps (bullish and bearish) based on candlestick patte
DailyHighLow
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Please remember to rate the indicator to help me with visibility. The DailyHighLow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) provides a sophisticated tool for tracking daily price movements. Designed for traders who need clear, actionable insights into market highs and lows, this indicator automatically plots trend lines based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable number of days. Key Features: Trend Lines Customization: Define colors, line styles, and widths for both broken and unbroken
FREE
OrderBlock Analyzer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The OrderBlock Analyzer is a powerful custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to detect and highlight critical Order Blocks on your price charts, helping you identify potential reversal points and key areas of market interest. Key Features: Order Block Detection: Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks, marking areas where institutional traders are likely to enter or exit positions. Customizable Display: Choose your preferred colors and styles for bullish and bearish Order
Liquidity Zone Detector
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The Liquidity Zone Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify and highlight key liquidity zones in the market using the ZigZag indicator. This tool pinpoints price levels where significant liquidity is likely present by drawing trendlines at the highs and lows detected by the ZigZag. The Liquidity Zone Detector assists traders in spotting potential reversal or trend continuation areas based on liquidity accumulation or release. Key Features: Automatic Liquidity Zone Identif
TradingSessionVisualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
Before diving into the features of this indicator, please rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay updated on the latest releases and tools. Your support is valuable and helps me continuously improve my creations! Description: The TradingSessionVisualizer is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide a clear and customizable visualization of major trading sessions on your charts. This tool allows you to easily distinguish between As
FREE
FVG Analyzer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
4 (1)
Göstergeler
FVG Analyzer – The Ultimate Tool for Precise Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection FVG Analyzer is a powerful and fully customizable indicator built for serious traders who leverage Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in their strategies. With smart detection and clean visuals, this tool allows you to quickly identify market inefficiencies—areas where price is likely to return before continuing in its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of Fair Value Gaps (bullish and bearish) based on candlestick patt
RR TradeManager Visualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The RR_TradeManager Visualizer is a trade management indicator designed for traders who want to easily visualize their Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels on a chart. This initial version provides a simple graphical representation that displays SL and TP zones as well as the entry price. Please note that this current version focuses solely on the graphical display of SL and TP zones as figures on the chart. Current Version Features: SL and TP Zones Display: Clear visualization of stop los
TradingSessionPipsVisualizer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
Before diving into the features of this indicator, please remember to rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay informed about the latest updates and new tools. Your support is invaluable and helps me constantly improve my creations! Description: TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - The Professional Tool for Mastering Trading Sessions Visualize Forex sessions at a glance and optimize your trading timing! The TradingSessionPipsVisualizer is a premiu
TradingSessionPipsVisualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
Before diving into the features of this indicator, please remember to rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay informed about the latest updates and new tools. Your support is invaluable and helps me constantly improve my creations! Description: TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - The Professional Tool for Mastering Trading Sessions Visualize Forex sessions at a glance and optimize your trading timing! The   TradingSessionPipsVisualizer   is a pr
OrderBlock Analyzer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Göstergeler
The OrderBlock Analyzer is a powerful custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to detect and highlight critical Order Blocks on your price charts, helping you identify potential reversal points and key areas of market interest. Key Features: Order Block Detection:   Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks, marking areas where institutional traders are likely to enter or exit positions. Customizable Display:   Choose your preferred colors and styles for bullish and bearish O
