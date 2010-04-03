Bank Bands MT4

This is a standard Bollinger Bands indicator.

I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple different parameters of this indicator are simultaneously enabled, the control panel can quickly switch between different parameters of the indicator, making it easier to observe multiple indicators simultaneously.

For example, it is possible to quickly switch observations while combining a period of 20 and a period of 30.

Parameter description: Indicator ID: The unique ID of the indicator. When starting multiple instances, this ID must be unique and cannot be duplicated. Control Panel Pos X: The X position of the indicator control panel. Control Panel Pos Y: The Y position of the indicator control panel. Control Panel Disappay Name: The text content displayed in the indicator control panel. Period: Calculate the average period of the middle line of the Bollinger Bands. Shift: The indicator line is offset by the time of the chart. Deviations: The standard deviation from the main line.







