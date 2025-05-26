Arrogante EA

Introducing  Arrogante EA, an Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA utilizes a trend-following strategy combined with specific reentry signals derived from a blend of technical indicators. It also features a configurable Martingale system for position management and recovery.

Arrogante EA is suitable for traders looking for Forex trading automation and who are comfortable with strategies involving Martingale as a recovery method.

Key Features:

  1. Entry Strategy:

    • Uses Moving Average (MA50 EMA) as the primary trend filter.

    • Entry conditions are based on a combination of Bollinger Bands (BB), MA5 (LWMA High/Low), and MA10 (LWMA High/Low) on previous bars (incorporating CSAK & Reentry logic).

  2. Adjustable Martingale System:

    • UseMartingale: Enable/Disable the Martingale function.

    • LotMultiplier: Lot size multiplier for the next Martingale layer.

    • MaxMartingaleTrades: Maximum limit on the number of Martingale layers.

    • PipStep_StandardPips: Distance (in Standard Pips) between Martingale layers.

    • BasketProfitTarget_StandardPips: Profit target (in Standard Pips) to close all trades within a basket. (Set to 0 to disable).

  3. Lot Size Management:

    • InitialLotSize: Define your own starting lot size. The EA automatically adjusts based on the broker's MinLot requirements.

    • Intelligent lot calculation for Martingale steps considering broker's LotStep.

  4. Flexible Exit Strategies (For Initial Trade Only):

    • Fixed Pips: TakeProfit_StandardPips & StopLoss_StandardPips (input in Standard Pips).

    • ATR-Based: UseATR_Exit for dynamic TP/SL based on Average True Range (ATR). Configurable via ATR_Period, ATR_TP_Multiplier, ATR_SL_Multiplier.

    • Partial Close: UsePartialClose to lock in a portion of profits (PartialClosePercent) when a specific profit level (PartialCloseProfit_StandardPips) is reached.

  5. Trading Time Filter:

    • AllowTradingTimeFilter: Restrict  new trade entries to specific hours you define (based on Broker Server Time).

  6. Comprehensive Chart Info Panel:

    • Displays vital information directly on your chart: EA Status (Trading/Idle/Outside Hours), Broker & Account Details, Current Spread, Account Stats (Balance, Equity, Margin), EA Performance (Current P/L, Total Lots), Basket Target Info, Martingale Details (Avg. Buy/Sell Price). Toggle on/off with ShowChartInfo.

  7. Other Features:

    • Automatic detection of 4/5 digit brokers for accurate pip calculation.

    • Automatic chart settings (removes grid, sets candlestick mode).

    • Slippage protection (Slippage).

    • Handles broker StopLevel requirements for order placement.

Usage Recommendations:

  • Account: Recommended to start with a Cent account (minimum $10 capital) or a Standard account with appropriate capital.

  • Currency Pair: Primarily recommended for EUR/USD, but can be tested on other pairs.

  • Timeframe: Testable on various timeframes; adjust PipStep and Exit Strategy settings according to the timeframe's volatility.

  • VPS: Using a Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended to ensure the EA runs 24/7 without interruption.

Important Notes:

  • Platform: This EA is developed specifically for  MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It will  not work on MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

  • Testing: Perform thorough backtesting and forward testing on a demo account before using on a live account. Adjust settings based on your risk tolerance and test results.

Risk Warning:
Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.

Source Code Available
The source code can be purchased directly from me – ideal for developers, resellers, or advanced users who want full control and ownership.


https://t.me/vondereich


