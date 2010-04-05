Multipound Scalper MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Moses Ngala Charo
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Overview:
Multipound Scalper MT4 is a multicurrency Expert Advisor developed for short-term trading. It uses a customizable trading time filter combined with proven technical indicators — Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands — to identify high-probability market entries and exits.
Designed for traders seeking a structured scalping approach, this EA includes built-in risk control and flexible symbol selection.
Key Features:
-
Supports multiple currency pairs
-
Custom trading session hours
-
Trade signals based on Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands
-
Adjustable risk and money management options
-
Suitable for fast-execution trading environments
Input Parameters:
-
EA Comment — Label to identify trades placed by the EA
-
Fixed Lot Size — Used when risk-based trading is disabled
-
Use Risk — If true, lot size is calculated based on risk percentage
-
Risk Percentage — e.g., 2 = 2% of account balance per trade
-
Stop Loss (pips) — Required; must not be set to 0
-
Take Profit (pips) — Target profit level in pips
-
Start Hour — Start of trading window (24-hour format)
-
End Hour — End of trading window (24-hour format)
-
Symbols To Trade — Comma-separated list of symbols for multicurrency trading
Recommendations:
-
Optimized for use on M5 or M15 timeframes
-
Best results observed on CHF pairs
-
Default settings are balanced for general use but can be adjusted as needed
This MT4 version of Multipound Scalper is ideal for traders looking to automate a proven scalping strategy across multiple currencies with full control over risk, trade timing, and position sizing.