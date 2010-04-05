Elymar Expert

  • Elymar Expert
  • Working best with GOLD - M15
  • Require minimal 100$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside)

---------------------------------------------------------
This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.
Indicators and Concepts

  1. Rate of Change (ROC):

    • ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period, indicating the speed of price movements. It helps identify momentum shifts and potential reversals.

  2. Momentum:

    • Momentum measures the rate at which a security's price is changing. Positive momentum indicates an uptrend, while negative momentum suggests a downtrend. It helps in assessing the strength and direction of the trend.

  3. Oscillator of Moving Average (OSMA):

    • OSMA is the difference between the MACD line and its signal line. It indicates the momentum behind the MACD and helps confirm trend strength and potential reversals.

  4. Awesome Oscillator (AO):

    • AO measures the difference between a 34-period and a 5-period simple moving average of the median price. It helps identify market momentum and potential trend reversals.

  5. Average Directional Index (ADX):

    • ADX measures the strength of a trend, regardless of direction. High ADX values indicate strong trends, while low values suggest weak trends or a range-bound market.

Trade Style

  1. Highest in Range Stop Order:

    • A stop order is placed based on the highest price achieved during a specified range (e.g., daily or weekly). This helps enter or exit trades based on significant price levels within that range.

  2. Lowest Trailing:

    • The trailing stop is adjusted to follow the lowest price achieved within a specified range. This approach locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, by adjusting the stop-loss level to the lowest point during the trend.

  3. Session Close Move to Break Even (MOVE2BE):

    • The move-to-break-even strategy is triggered at the end of the trading session. Once the market has moved favorably, the stop-loss is adjusted to the break-even point to protect gains and avoid a loss.

  4. Take Profit (TP) with ATR:

    • The take-profit level is set based on a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR). This dynamic approach adjusts the TP level according to market volatility, providing a flexible profit target.

  5. Stop Loss (SL) by Percentage:

    • The stop-loss is set as a fixed percentage away from the entry price. This method limits potential losses to a specific percentage of the trade's value, managing risk effectively.



