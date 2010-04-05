Elymar Expert
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ruengrit Loondecha
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
- Elymar Expert
- Working best with GOLD - M15
- Require minimal 100$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside)
This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.
Rate of Change (ROC):
- ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period, indicating the speed of price movements. It helps identify momentum shifts and potential reversals.
Momentum:
- Momentum measures the rate at which a security's price is changing. Positive momentum indicates an uptrend, while negative momentum suggests a downtrend. It helps in assessing the strength and direction of the trend.
Oscillator of Moving Average (OSMA):
- OSMA is the difference between the MACD line and its signal line. It indicates the momentum behind the MACD and helps confirm trend strength and potential reversals.
Awesome Oscillator (AO):
- AO measures the difference between a 34-period and a 5-period simple moving average of the median price. It helps identify market momentum and potential trend reversals.
Average Directional Index (ADX):
- ADX measures the strength of a trend, regardless of direction. High ADX values indicate strong trends, while low values suggest weak trends or a range-bound market.
Trade Style
Highest in Range Stop Order:
- A stop order is placed based on the highest price achieved during a specified range (e.g., daily or weekly). This helps enter or exit trades based on significant price levels within that range.
Lowest Trailing:
- The trailing stop is adjusted to follow the lowest price achieved within a specified range. This approach locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, by adjusting the stop-loss level to the lowest point during the trend.
Session Close Move to Break Even (MOVE2BE):
- The move-to-break-even strategy is triggered at the end of the trading session. Once the market has moved favorably, the stop-loss is adjusted to the break-even point to protect gains and avoid a loss.
Take Profit (TP) with ATR:
- The take-profit level is set based on a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR). This dynamic approach adjusts the TP level according to market volatility, providing a flexible profit target.
Stop Loss (SL) by Percentage:
- The stop-loss is set as a fixed percentage away from the entry price. This method limits potential losses to a specific percentage of the trade's value, managing risk effectively.