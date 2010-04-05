Xeloria Expert

  • Xeloria Expert
  • Working best with GOLD - H1
  • Require minimal 100-300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside)

---------------------------------------------------------
This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series.

Indicators and Concepts

  1. Williams %R:

    • Williams %R is a momentum oscillator that measures the closing price in relation to the highest high over a specific period. It ranges from -100 to 0, with readings below -80 indicating oversold conditions and readings above -20 indicating overbought conditions. It helps identify potential reversal points in the market.

  2. Hull Moving Average (HMA):

    • HMA is a moving average that minimizes lag while enhancing smoothness, offering a more accurate representation of the trend. It reacts quickly to price changes, making it useful for identifying trend direction and potential reversal points.

  3. Oscillator of Moving Average (OSMA):

    • OSMA measures the difference between the MACD line and its signal line. It helps indicate the momentum and strength of the trend, confirming potential entry and exit points.

  4. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD):

    • MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security's price. It consists of the MACD line, the signal line, and the histogram, helping to identify trend changes and potential entry and exit signals.

  5. Rate of Change (ROC):

    • ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period, indicating the speed of price movements. It helps identify momentum shifts and potential trend reversals.

Trade Style

  1. Instant Entry Order:

    • An instant entry order involves entering a trade immediately at the current market price. This type of order is used when a trader identifies a trading opportunity and wants to enter the market without delay.

  2. Stop Loss (SL) by Percentage:

    • The stop-loss level is set as a fixed percentage away from the entry price. This approach limits potential losses to a predefined percentage of the trade's value, providing consistent risk management.

  3. Take Profit (TP) by Percentage:

    • The take-profit level is also set as a fixed percentage from the entry price. This method defines a clear profit target, helping traders to lock in gains once the price reaches the desired level.

  4. Move SL to Break Even (MoveSL2BE) Coefficient with ATR:

    • The stop-loss is moved to the break-even point (entry price) once the price moves favorably by a certain distance, defined as a multiple of the ATR (Average True Range). This method locks in the initial capital, reducing the risk of a loss once the trade has moved in the trader's favor.

  5. Trailing HighDaily:

    • A trailing stop based on the highest price reached during the daily session helps lock in profits as the price moves upward. This method involves adjusting the stop-loss level to follow the highest daily price, ensuring that gains are protected while allowing for further upside potential.










