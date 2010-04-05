AIP Investor MT4

Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators

Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878

Symbol:  The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto)

Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30%

Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal

Takeprofit:  Fixed or according to signal

Auto Trailing Stop and  BreakEvent when having Signal

Dropdown: Close all orders when dropdown > X% or Y($)

Average Profit/Stoploss > 1

Profit Factor > 3

Get MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120556


