AIP Investor MT4
- Experts
- Vu Thi Thu
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 29 luglio 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators
Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878
Symbol: The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto)
Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30%
Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal
Takeprofit: Fixed or according to signal
Auto Trailing Stop and BreakEvent when having Signal
Dropdown: Close all orders when dropdown > X% or Y($)
Average Profit/Stoploss > 1
Profit Factor > 3
Get MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120556