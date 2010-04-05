Impact Hyper Scalper

A unique low risk scalper for the US30 index with a high success rate and low drawdown, utilising trailing stops to protect your gains.

Works best on the US30 index on the 15min. time frame with the standard settings, ideally you want a spread of 200points or less. The standard settings are for a broker with 2 decimals on the value,(eg. Eightcap) if your broker works with no decimals,(eg. FXTM) change the stop and step to 35 and 7 respectively.

The time settings are for GMT+1, please adjust according to your server time.

Also tested on the S&P 500 index , Nasdaq and USDJPY but you will need to change the settings.

Please contact me for the best settings for those.