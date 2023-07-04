Engulfing Candle Hunter MT4

1

The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading

Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other.

Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Acting as windows to the soul of the market, these patterns provide vital clues about market reversals, unveiling opportunities for lucrative entries and exits. Yet, spotting these patterns amidst the chaotic market noise can be akin to finding a needle in a haystack. That's where the Engulfing Hunter comes in.

The Engulfing Hunter is a powerful indicator that cuts through the market noise, illuminating the market's reality by identifying and alerting you of key engulfing patterns. It's like having an experienced trader by your side, guiding your trading decisions every step of the way.

Our proprietary filter, powered by advanced trend-following algorithms, further elevates the accuracy of your trades. When enabled, it sharpens the focus to only the most relevant and high-probability patterns, aligning with the existing market trend. For instance, in a bearish market, the filter hones in on bearish engulfing candles, ensuring you ride the wave of the trend for maximum profitability.

Now, you may wonder, why we integrated our trend filters? The answer is simple. It filters out market 'chatter,' making trend identification a breeze. It provides a clearer, more digestible market picture, aiding in more confident and timely trading decisions. By blending the robustness of our proprietary filter with the predictive power of engulfing patterns, the Engulfing Hunter equips you with a formidable tool, destined to revolutionize your trading experience.

Here's what Engulfing Hunter brings to the table:

  • Powerful Engulfing Alerts: Stay ahead of the game with real-time alerts for key engulfing patterns. Never miss a trade opportunity again.
  • Proprietary Trend Filter: Activate our exclusive filter to reveal the most accurate trend-aligned engulfing patterns, enhancing your trade precision.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Designed with simplicity in mind, Engulfing Hunter's intuitive interface offers a seamless user experience, irrespective of your trading expertise.
  • Versatility: With flexibility at its core, Engulfing Hunter works harmoniously with all time frames and trading styles.

The Engulfing Hunter is not just a tool; it's your companion in your journey towards trading mastery. It combines the market's complexity and volatility into an easy-to-navigate roadmap, transforming how you engage with the financial markets.

Are you ready to elevate your trading game and join the league of successful traders? Grab the Engulfing Hunter today and revolutionize your trading journey!

Remember: All trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always ensure to use prudent risk management and make informed decisions.

Please send us a message after you purchase to receive your bonus!


Trend PRO Expert Advisor
Nguyen Tran Ha
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend PRO Expert Advisor  is developed base on the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator, the best indicators on the market so far. PipFinite  Trend Pro's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.  This EA open order when the indicator has buy/sell signals and set SL/TP follow the indicator rules. You can read more information about PipFinite Trend PRO indicator  here . Important Information   This EA will only work if you purchased  PipFinte
Currency Strength Meter AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
Introducing our A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter Forex I
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Göstergeler
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Göstergeler
VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir. Gösterge, matematiksel hesaplamaları kolaylaştırmak ve bir pozisyona giriş noktalarının aranmasını basitleştirmek için geliştirildi. Göstergenin yazıldığı ticaret stratejisi uzun yıllardan beri etkinliğini kanıtlamaktadır. Ticaret stratejisinin basitliği, acemi yatırımcıların bile başarılı bir şekilde ticaret yapmasına olanak tanıyan büyük avantajıdır. VR Cub, pozisyon açılış noktalarını ve Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur hedef sev
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Göstergeler
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
Göstergeler
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
Iani2992
46
Iani2992 2023.11.30 16:44 
 

I bought the Engulfing hunter indicator and it did not work. I wish I can get my money back. I contacted the author and to let him know what was going with the indicator but he could not understand why it was not working either.

İncelemeye yanıt