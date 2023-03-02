Advanced MA Cloud

Introducing the Advanced MA Cloud indicator for MetaTrader 4 - a powerful indicator system that will help you identify potential buy and sell opportunities, as well as potential trend reversals.

Advanced MA Cloud indicator is a great trend following indicator based on three fully customisable Moving Averages. In addition, the indicator can also act as a support and resistance using the two clouds formed by the moving averages. Each moving average and each cloud changes its color according to the current price, which indicates a possible trend reversal.

40% DISCOUNT - ONLY FOR THE FIRST 50 PURCHASES ! IF YOU MISS THIS AMAZING OFFER, THE PRICE WILL REVERT BACK TO 50 USD !

Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel

The indicator offers the possibility to display a beautiful MTF trend panel that displays the trend direction and rating for all timeframes. With this powerful feature, you can easily identify the trend direction across all timeframes and receive a rating from 1 to 3 stars, indicating the strength of the trend. The rating system is as follows:

  • 3 stars: STRONG trend
  • 2 stars: NEUTRAL trend
  • 1 star: possible trend REVERSAL

The trend direction is indicated by an arrow up or down with the corresponding color for each timeframe. This allows you to quickly and easily assess the market conditions and make informed trading decisions.

Key Features

  • A customisable MTF trend panel that displays the trend direction and its strength.
  • Three customisable MAs, each with its own color for easy identification.
  • Dynamic color change for each MA line, based on the price action relative to it.
  • Two customisable clouds between each pair of MAs, with color changes based on the two MAs crossing each other.
  • Simple, intuitive interface that makes it easy to use and customise.

How to trade with Advanced MA Cloud?

When the price touches the lighter-coloured cloud, it's a sign of a buy or sell opportunity depending on the trend direction. If the price enters the darker-coloured cloud, it's a sign of a possible trend reversal, which can give you an early warning to exit your trades or consider taking a position in the opposite direction.

For extra confluence and better trading decisions, the trends on the MTF panel should be in line and their strength should display a rating of at least 2 stars across all timeframes.

General Notes

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, the Advanced MA Cloud indicator including its powerful MTF trend panel is a must-have tool for anyone who wants to take their technical analysis to the next level. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, this indicator will help you make smarter, more informed trading decisions and ultimately improve your results.

However, it's important to remember that trading involves a high degree of risk and is not suitable for everyone. While the Advanced MA Cloud indicator can help you make more informed decisions, it's ultimately up to you to decide how to use that information and execute your trades.

Disclaimer

As a prerequisite, I want to remind you that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and actions, and I strongly encourage you to educate yourself on the risks and opportunities associated with trading before making any trades.

Author Note

Thank you in advance for your purchase, and I wish you all the best in your trading journey.

Daniel Z.

Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt