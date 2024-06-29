INFINITY EA

Hi,

This EA uses a multi time frame trading strategy with several indicators. So EA can analyze trends on a macro basis, then EA will analyze in a smaller time frame and decide to open a Buy or Sell position.

This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators. After purchase the EA, please follow the steps below to set up the EA correctly. First, before adding the EA to the Chart , please open your Metatrader, navigate to " Tools " -> " Options " and click to " Expert Advisors ".

, please open your Metatrader, navigate to " " -> " " and click to " ". Please activate " Allow WebRequest for listed URL " and add following URLs:

" and add following URLs: https://sslecal2.investing.com/

Activate News Filter by changing it into TRUE



Recommend using M5 Time Frame

VERY IMPORTANT!

The most important point is about lot determination. Here, for example, using a lot of 0.01 and take profit in money is 5. What this means is that if you use a load of 0.01 then in this EA system he will close the position if the total profit reaches 5. So, you need to pay attention to that. If you use a larger balance, you will likely change the number of lots.

So for example, if you use a lot of 0.05 then you have to change the input from take profit in money to 5 times what is stated there to 25.

So in installing this EA the sequence is:

1. You install the EA

2. Please load the preset file according to the pair

3. Then change the lot according to your balance

4. Then adjust the take profit in money value according to the lot you placed

5. Remember, if you follow my preset recommendations, each pair has a different preset





HOW TO BACKTEST

For back test needs, because this EA uses multi time frame analysis, make sure you have downloaded the history data for the time the back test will be carried out

1. Go to History Center





2. Download History For every Time Pairs you want to backtest. Mark all the time frame









My recommendation broker :

Tickmill : https://bit.ly/ProTickmill

Icmarkets : https://bit.ly/RawICMarkets

TradingPro : https://bit.ly/ScalpXTradingPro

FusionMarket : https://bit.ly/RegFusion

FBS : https://bit.ly/opencent

Justmarkets : https://bit.ly/JustAcct

HFMarkets : Here

Here Exness : Here

Here XM : Here

Here Roboforex : Here

Here Markets4You : Here

New Preset File you can download here: