Smartr Zone

Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT4
Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret
Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style.

Key Features:
1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy:
Expret employs a sophisticated Recovery Zone strategy, designed to capitalize on strong market movements and news times. This strategy that you can recover from unfavorable market conditions and turn potential losses into profits.

2. Customizable Trade Size:
One of Expret’s standout features is the ability to control your trade size with precision. Whether you prefer to double your trade size, increase it incrementally, or maintain a consistent size, Expret provides the flexibility to adjust according to your risk management preferences.

3. RSI Indicator Integration:
Expret integrates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, enhancing its decision-making process by identifying overbought and oversold conditions. This allows for more accurate entry and exit points, improving overall trade performance.

4. Optimal for High Volatility:
Expret performs exceptionally well during times of high market volatility and significant news events. Its strategy is optimized to take advantage of rapid price movements, making it an ideal choice for traders who thrive on dynamic market conditions.

5. Modest Take Profit Targets:
Expret is designed with realistic take profit targets, ensuring consistent gains while minimizing risk. This approach helps in maintaining a steady growth of your trading account without exposing you to excessive drawdowns.

Recommendations:
If you put the variable multiple true, it will open the deals multiplier. Example:: 0.01. , 0.02 , 0.04 , 0.08
 If you put the variable multiple false, it will open the deals The increase you set. Example:: the first lot is 0.10 and the lot_increase is 0.01 the The next deal is 0.02 , 0.03 , 0.04 , 0.05 , 0.06 and if you set lot_increase  0 it will open The same deal , 0.01 , 0.01 , 0.01

Currency pair: GBPUSD
Timeframe: H1
Minimum deposit : $1000
Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
Account type: Hedge


Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Filtrele:
