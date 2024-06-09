Pips Harvester MT5

Pips Harvester

This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades. It completely works on only one pair, which is the currency pair of the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar. It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This expert should be among the experts that you rely on daily. It is truly a miracle. The idea of ​​its composition is very deep and complex. Do not miss this expert. It is a breakthrough in the world of trading.

Pips Harvester blog

after purchase contact me to add you to our VIP channel





How to make Back test ?

download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick option and and choose the the time period you want and choose 15 min time frame on pair AUDNZD

why you choose this unique expert ?

1. very secretive trading algorithm take a year to create it and test it

2. very advanced time filter to avoid high impact news with very smart way

3. advanced trend filter to be with the trend

4. control max deposit load

5. very secret algorithm to open orders

6. Statistic Panel

7. very easy to use

How to install

The EA must be attached to 15 min chart of AUDNZD

( if you use leverage 1:100 you must use 0.08 lot for every 1000 ) if your capital 1000 $ use 0.1 lot leverage 1:500

if your capital $ use lot leverage 1:500 very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Requirements

I advise using a good ECN broker

The EA should run on a VPS continuously

Minimum deposit: 100 USD



