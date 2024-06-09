Pips Harvester MT5

This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades. It completely works on only one pair, which is the currency pair of the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar. It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This expert should be among the experts that you rely on daily. It is truly a miracle. The idea of ​​its composition is very deep and complex. Do not miss this expert. It is a breakthrough in the world of trading.

How to make  Back test ?

download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick option and and choose the  the time period you want and choose 15 min time frame on pair  AUDNZD

 why you choose this unique expert ?

1.      very  secretive trading algorithm take a year to create it and test it

2.      very advanced time filter  to avoid high impact news with very smart way    

3.      advanced trend filter to be with the trend

4.      control max deposit load  

5.      very secret algorithm  to open orders  

6.      Statistic Panel

7.      very easy to use 

How to install 

  • The EA must be attached to  15 min  chart  of AUDNZD
  •   ( if you use leverage 1:100 you must use 0.08 lot for every 1000 ) if your capital  1000 $  use   0.1  lot leverage 1:500
  • very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Requirements

  • I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 
  • Minimum deposit:  100 USD 


eng_fatmatarek 2024.06.10 11:54 
 

i want make honest review about this EA i just purchased and i attached on chart and then open trade imminently and after some minutes made a profit i dont know how this EA take the best position but its amazing and author very helpful thanks update now open new trade after the old one closed very impressive

i want make honest review about this EA i just purchased and i attached on chart and then open trade imminently and after some minutes made a profit i dont know how this EA take the best position but its amazing and author very helpful thanks update now open new trade after the old one closed very impressive

