Currencies Hunter Mt5

5

Currencies Hunter

   is a new era of trading the most unique expert for trading currencies  use  very  secretive trading algorithm ,  took a year to program and test it  with a lot of coding ,Currencies Hunter designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results. trade in fully automatic Currencies Hunter use very special  algorithm you can make back test with every tick option and see the results by your self  this expert use unique strategy to open order and close it  Therefore it is not a simple  strategy   powered by unique  algorism to open and close at the best time  

Currencies Hunter blog  

 Currencies Hunter set file 

after purchase contact me to add you to our channel  

you must open 4 charts  GBPUSD , NZDUSD , GBPAUD , EURNZD  4 hour chart and attach EA on it to make the best results 

How to make  Back test ?

download EA and attached to  H4  charts  of all those pairs GBPUSD , NZDUSD , EURNZD , GBPAUD

 use the set files you will find it in comments and blog and open algo trade   and use 0.08 lot for each chart if your capital 1000 $   


why you choose this unique expert ?

  1. very  secretive trading algorithm
  2. very advanced time filter  
  3. advanced trend filter 
  4. control max deposit load  
  5. fixed tp and stop lose 
  6. Statistic Panel
  7. very easy to use 

How to install 

  • The EA must be attached to  H4  charts  of GBPUSD , NZDUSD , GBPAUD , EURNZD  
  • you will find set files at the blog
  • use the set file for every pair you will find it at comment  and blog
  • if your capital  1000 $  use   0.08  lot for each chart  you can edit your lot after two weeks and after you see the results
  • very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !


    • Requirements


  • I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 
  • Minimum deposit:  200 USD


İncelemeler 1
eng_fatmatarek
64
eng_fatmatarek 2024.03.17 22:01 
 

I just purchased it. The backtest looks promising. made $400 profit in first day of purchase thank you.

