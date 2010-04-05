Sakaar Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M30)

Sakaar is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. The advisor’s algorithm is based on a combination of three technical indicators:

Top Bottom Price

ATR MA Oscillator

Previous High Low

The EA uses a reliable risk management system: every trade includes a stop loss and take profit, and position sizing is based on a percentage lot model, allowing the system to adapt to the current balance and scale trading efficiently.

📊 Backtest results over 10 years on XAUUSD (M30):

Initial deposit : $10,000

Net profit : $1,539,263.83

Maximum drawdown : 18%

Total trades : 6,422

Winning trades : 72.80%

Short positions (won) : 72.13%

Long positions (won): 73.52%

💡 Additional info:

Uses fixed risk management with flexible configuration.

Demonstrates consistent results with moderate drawdown.

Optimized for the volatility characteristics of gold on mid-term timeframes.

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is highly recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live account.



