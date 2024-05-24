Buy Sell Robot

The Buy Sell Robot is a Forex trading tool with a well-crafted strategy designed to safeguard your account. This single-shot EA operates with a risk-reward ratio of 1:2, risking 1% of the account to gain 2%. It works best with the EUR/USD pair on an H1 timeframe. To use it, download the set file and load it along with the strategy tester file. For a $1000 account, set the parameters as follows:

  • Percent Balance to 100 for a 0.01 lot size
  • Percent Profits to 2%
  • Percent Loss to 1%. 
The Buy Sell Robot avoids risky strategies such as Martingale, recovery lots, or hedging. 

PLEASE NOTE: TRADING IS RISKY. ONLY INVEST WHAT YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE.

