Daily loss protector


DailyLossProtector EA — Smart Risk Control for Safer Trading.

Protect your capital with precision.
DailyLossProtector is a minimalist, high-utility Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and disciplined risk control. This EA monitors your open trades and will automatically close them when a predefined floating loss threshold is reached, helping you avoid emotional decisions and unexpected drawdowns.

🧠 Key Features

  • 💰 Daily Loss Guard: Automatically closes all open positions if your total floating loss exceeds a user-defined USD value
  • 🔄 Self-Resetting Logic: Loss tracking resets each trading day for hands-free operation
  • 🎯 Symbol- and MagicNumber-specific targeting: Choose whether to manage manual trades or specific EAs
  • 💡 Minimal Footprint: Lightweight code optimized for speed and stability across any broker or time frame

⚙️ Settings

  • DailyLossLimit : Set your maximum allowable floating loss in USD (e.g., 20.00)
  • Slippage : Control execution tolerance in points
  • MagicNumber : Set to 0 for manual trades, or match your EA’s magic number for targeted control

📌 Use Case

Perfect for:

  • Manual traders seeking a simple daily stop-loss safety net
  • EA developers looking to bolt on loss control to their portfolio
  • Prop traders needing strict drawdown rules for funded account consistency

⚠️ Important Notes

  • The EA uses Global Variables to track day changes — no need for external files
  • It operates on the current chart symbol and matches the provided MagicNumber
  • Ensure your broker allows trade management via EAs and offers real-time equity updates

Peace of Mind, One Tick at a Time

DailyLossProtector doesn’t try to predict markets — it enforces your discipline. Let it work quietly in the background while you focus on strategy, knowing your risk is always under control.


