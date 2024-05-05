SafeAccount EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Michael Onekgiu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Is a single Shot EA. No Martingale or grid.
This EA follows trends and open position on a high probability of winning. Being a single single shot EA, it will require patience and right market psychology to realized profits on a monthly scale. Please, note that trading is a risky investment, invest only what you can afford to loose.
Min Deposit: $100
Lots: 0.01 for $100
SL: 40
TP: 20
Best pair: EURUSD
Time Frame: H1