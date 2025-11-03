Hatori Flip AI

Candle Flip Martingale (MA-Confirm + DD Guard + Profit-Only Trailing)

What it is

An MT4 expert advisor that follows the trend, adds positions only on confirmed momentum (“candle flip”), and protects the account with a dual safety layer: maximum drawdown guard and profit-only trailing stop. A dark dashboard shows live KPIs (Balance/Equity, DD gauge, target progress, equity sparkline, active positions).

Seed Entry (trend + MA confirm)

The first trade (“seed”) opens only when the latest close is above/below a configurable SMA (MAPeriod) and the previous candle confirms bullish/bearish direction.

Flip Confirmation for Next Orders

New market orders require two consecutive candles closing on the MA side (above for BUY, below for SELL) to confirm momentum.