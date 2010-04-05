SiriusPro EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
SiriusPro EA - Simple, effective, fully automated EA trading on US30, taking advantage of market volatility around US market open.
Using buy and sell stop orders above and below current price, it will trail stop loss once an order is activated. Risk management is of high priority with SiriusPro.
Load up the EA, and go! No set files required;
Simply, load the EA onto either M1 or M5 chart for US30, adjust your risk percentage as you desire. It is set to risk accordingly to the stop loss with the percentage chosen in the preferences.