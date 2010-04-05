Unlimited Pip Gainer MT4

Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!


Increased Efficiency and Accuracy Unlimited Pip Gainer EA  can analyze market conditions and execute trades faster and with greater accuracy than humans.


Benefits of Profitable Unlimited Pip Gainer EA 

Profitable forex robots can help traders maximize their profits and reduce risk by executing trades based on predetermined rules.

  • Currency Pairs: NZDCAD,AUDNZD,EURNZD,EURAUD
  • Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO, Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium
  • Leverage: Any Leverage
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Settings: Default
  • Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $100/$1000


Ruls and Optimization

Trading Strategies 

Automated Trading use a VPS

Do not run any other indicators or robots at the same time on the account that Unlimited Pip Gainer is running. Make sure Auto trade option on your MetaTrader 4 is on


  

Automate your trading to free up time with low-risk forex robots. Every position has a fixed or trailing Take Profit and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values which were optimized for a prolonged backtesting period. There will always be a maximum of one open position at a time per symbol, plus any potential recovery trades.

Unlimited Pip Gainer  must be online 24 hours, in order to keep your MetaTrader 4 online always it is better to use a VPS for online hosting

Additional Features:

  • Details: Unlimited Pip Gainer EA is Fully Automated Robot That Trades High Probability Institutional With Pinpoint Accuracy While 100% Focused on Low Drawdown and Incredible Risk Management.“Gives You Small Risk and Huge Reward Ratio Per a Trade.
  • Capital: Zero Extra Expenses Required just fund your trading account with minimum $100… Works On ANY Computer
  • Pairs Recommended: NZDCAD,AUDNZD,EURNZD,EURAUD
  • Account: Any (Low Spred on AUDCAD,AUDNZD,)
  • Max spread: the maximum spread at which the adviser is allowed to open and close position
  • Trades: NOW LET’S LOOK OUR TRADES Please observe when it loses how much money it loses and when it wins, how much money it wins. Money in account: $100, Lot 0.2 and default settings.

See the Results of the Expert Advisors Robots Backtest!


How to properly test the Unlimited Pip Gainer EA in the MetaTrader 4 tester?

  • Backtest Pair Select EURAUD/AUDCAD/EURNZD Symbols
  • TIMEFRAME: RECOMMENDED M5 or M15... but can be used on M5 / M10..  
  • Please select a Initial deposit of 100 / $1000, a  custom date from 2000 to 2025 select Every tick,  and choose a Spread 5 or Current,  then, click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester. 

For short term Backtest  from 2022 to 2025 Check out the AUDCAD market.

Remember all invest,including Forex,involve some degree of risk,  The price of this strategy will be greatly increased in the future.  

ACCOUNT BALANCE : $100 

ACCOUNT BALANCE : $500 


ACCOUNT BALANCE : $1000 
 

HIGH RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $100, Max Risk in percentage 10%  Autolot 0.05 and default settings.

MEDIUM RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $100,Max Risk in percentage 3% Autolot 0.02 and default settings.

LOW RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $100,Max Risk in percentage 1% Autolot 0.02 and default settings.

HIGH RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $500, Max Risk in percentage 10% Autolot 0.10 and default settings.

MEDIUM RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $500,Max Risk in percentage 5% Autolot 0.06 and default settings.

LOW RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $500, Max Risk in percentage 2% Autolot 0.02 and default settings.

  

HIGH RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $1000, Max Risk in percentage 10%  Autolot 0.20 and default settings.

MEDIUM RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $1000, Max Risk in percentage 5% Autolot 0.10 and default settings.

LOW RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $1000, Max Risk in percentage 2% Autolot 0.04 and default settings.



