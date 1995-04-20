Ratio Bands Percent

Hello everyone!


This incredible indicator for MT4 plataform calculates the ratio between two symbols, convert it into a percentual value and shows the result into a oscilation tunnel. It is derivated from the our other indicator (Ratio Bands). The basic diference is that instead of a bollinger bands, it uses a percentual oscillation that helps a lot during correlation trades.

It also considers if the two symbols have a positive or negative correlation for the calculations.

Good trades!

Enjoy!

