Ratio Bands Percent
- Göstergeler
- Vinicius Machado
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Hello everyone!
This incredible indicator for MT4 plataform calculates the ratio between two symbols, convert it into a percentual value and shows the result into a oscilation tunnel. It is derivated from the our other indicator (Ratio Bands). The basic diference is that instead of a bollinger bands, it uses a percentual oscillation that helps a lot during correlation trades.
It also considers if the two symbols have a positive or negative correlation for the calculations.
Good trades!
Enjoy!