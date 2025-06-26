SSL Hybrid MT4

This indicator is the mql4 version of the SSLHybrid indicator.

MT5 Version

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

Description of TradingView version:

This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only.
Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules
This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades.
Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL2 continuations, Exits.
Baseline has a Keltner Channel setting for "in zone" Gray Candles
Added "Candle Size > 1 ATR" Diamonds from my old script with the criteria of being within Baseline ATR range. 

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Contact information:

Telegram (See profile)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Rashedsamir/messages


