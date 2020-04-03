DanT Trading Panel

🚀 DanT Trading Panel EA

Smart. Fast. Clean. Built for disciplined traders.

The DanT Trading Panel EA is a powerful yet lightweight trade-management tool designed to make manual trading on MetaTrader 5 faster, safer, and more organized. It provides a clean, intuitive interface that allows you to execute and manage trades directly from the chart — without distractions or unnecessary complexity.

Built for traders who value precision and structure, this panel helps turn every trade into a well-documented decision.

✨ Key Features

⚡ One-Click Trade Execution

Open Buy or Sell trades instantly from the panel without opening order windows. Ideal for fast markets, scalping, and precise entries.

🎯 Smart Risk Management

Choose between:

  • Fixed lot sizing, or

  • Automatic percentage-based risk per trade

The panel calculates position size based on your stop loss and account balance, helping you apply consistent risk management on every trade.

🧾 Trade Comments for Better Journaling

Before placing a trade, you can add a custom comment directly in the panel.
This comment is attached to each order and can later be used to:

  • Track trade ideas and setups

  • Record strategy names or session notes

  • Improve post-trade review and journaling

  • Export clean data for external trading journals

This feature encourages discipline and helps transform trading into a structured, data-driven process.

📊 Full Trade Control

Manage your positions effortlessly:

  • Close all trades instantly

  • Close only BUY positions

  • Close only SELL positions

  • Control number of entries per click

  • Set Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips

All controls are visible and accessible in one compact panel.

🧠 Smart Status & Safety Monitoring

The panel continuously displays:

  • Whether Algo Trading is enabled

  • Current spread in real time

  • Execution readiness and system status

Built-in checks help prevent accidental or unsafe trade execution.

🎨 Clean & Customizable Interface

Designed for comfort and clarity:

  • Multiple visual themes (Lavender, Dark, Ocean, Forest, and more)

  • Collapsible layout to save chart space

  • Well-spaced buttons for accuracy

  • Modern, distraction-free appearance

💾 Smart Memory & Persistence

Your preferences are saved automatically:

  • Lot size or risk %

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit values

  • Trade count

  • Panel layout state

  • Selected theme

Reload the EA and continue exactly where you left off.

⚙️ Lightweight, Stable & Efficient

  • Optimized for MT5 performance

  • No external dependencies

  • Safe order execution logic

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

✅ Ideal For

✔ Manual traders
✔ Scalpers and day traders
✔ Price action traders
✔ Traders who keep a trading journal
✔ Anyone who values speed, clarity, and control

