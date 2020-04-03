DanT Trading Panel
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Daniel Musango Nthale
- Sürüm: 1.93
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
🚀 DanT Trading Panel EA
Smart. Fast. Clean. Built for disciplined traders.
The DanT Trading Panel EA is a powerful yet lightweight trade-management tool designed to make manual trading on MetaTrader 5 faster, safer, and more organized. It provides a clean, intuitive interface that allows you to execute and manage trades directly from the chart — without distractions or unnecessary complexity.
Built for traders who value precision and structure, this panel helps turn every trade into a well-documented decision.
✨ Key Features
⚡ One-Click Trade Execution
Open Buy or Sell trades instantly from the panel without opening order windows. Ideal for fast markets, scalping, and precise entries.
🎯 Smart Risk Management
Choose between:
-
Fixed lot sizing, or
-
Automatic percentage-based risk per trade
The panel calculates position size based on your stop loss and account balance, helping you apply consistent risk management on every trade.
🧾 Trade Comments for Better Journaling
Before placing a trade, you can add a custom comment directly in the panel.
This comment is attached to each order and can later be used to:
-
Track trade ideas and setups
-
Record strategy names or session notes
-
Improve post-trade review and journaling
-
Export clean data for external trading journals
This feature encourages discipline and helps transform trading into a structured, data-driven process.
📊 Full Trade Control
Manage your positions effortlessly:
-
Close all trades instantly
-
Close only BUY positions
-
Close only SELL positions
-
Control number of entries per click
-
Set Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips
All controls are visible and accessible in one compact panel.
🧠 Smart Status & Safety Monitoring
The panel continuously displays:
-
Whether Algo Trading is enabled
-
Current spread in real time
-
Execution readiness and system status
Built-in checks help prevent accidental or unsafe trade execution.
🎨 Clean & Customizable Interface
Designed for comfort and clarity:
-
Multiple visual themes (Lavender, Dark, Ocean, Forest, and more)
-
Collapsible layout to save chart space
-
Well-spaced buttons for accuracy
-
Modern, distraction-free appearance
💾 Smart Memory & Persistence
Your preferences are saved automatically:
-
Lot size or risk %
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit values
-
Trade count
-
Panel layout state
-
Selected theme
Reload the EA and continue exactly where you left off.
⚙️ Lightweight, Stable & Efficient
-
Optimized for MT5 performance
-
No external dependencies
-
Safe order execution logic
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe
✅ Ideal For
✔ Manual traders
✔ Scalpers and day traders
✔ Price action traders
✔ Traders who keep a trading journal
✔ Anyone who values speed, clarity, and control