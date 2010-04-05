Vantage Nasdaq EA
- Experts
- Yann Axel Djonwan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Vantage Nasdaq EA is an expert advisor trading robot designed to trade the NAS100 / US100 CFD index on the Vantage markets broker.
The expert uses an aggressive, almost high-frequency scalping strategy. No need to change preset parameters. Just set the lot size according to your account size.
No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging, No lot size multiplication.
Recommendations:
- Asset : NAS100
- Period: All Time Frame
- Minimum deposit: $200
- Account type: Standart.
- Broker : Vantage Markets
- IMPORTANT : This strategy will only work on Vantage Markets broker
Features:
- Trade NAS100
- Each trade is protected with 5000 pips SL
- The exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop
- Very easy to install, requires no settings changes, default settings are perfect!
- VPS not essential but recommended