Vantage Nasdaq EA

Vantage Nasdaq EA is an expert advisor trading robot designed to trade the NAS100 / US100 CFD index on the Vantage markets broker.

The expert uses an aggressive, almost high-frequency scalping strategy. No need to change preset parameters. Just set the lot size according to your account size. 


No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging, No lot size multiplication.


Recommendations:

  • Asset : NAS100
  • Period: All Time Frame
  • Minimum deposit: $200
  • Account type: Standart.
  • Broker : Vantage Markets
  • IMPORTANT : This strategy will only work on Vantage Markets broker
Features:
  • Trade NAS100
  • Each trade is protected with 5000 pips SL
  • The exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop
  • Very easy to install, requires no settings changes, default settings are perfect!
  • VPS not essential but recommended










