Trading Fury
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Forex Retails Ltd
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Description
This Expert Advisor uses a proprietary indicator for market entries and it can generate an average profit of 8% monthly!
It can work with any forex pair but the best performance is achievable with USDCAD.
Not compatible with prop firm accounts.
Recommended pairs
USDCAD
Timeframe
M5
Settings
General
- Open New Trades - allows or inhibits the opening of new trades, does not act on the martingale which is still opened if necessary
- Risk Level - allows you to select the risk level
- Max Spread - maximum level of the spread for opening new positions
- Slippage - slippage level for opening new positions
- Trend Indicator Timeframe - sets the timeframe for the trend indicator
- Double Side - allows you to open both long and short trades at the same time
- MagicId - customizable number to identify the operations opened by the expert advisor
- Comment In Orders - customizable number to identify the operations opened by the expert advisor
Profit/Loss
- TP - number of pips for the target
- Trailing SL Step - trailing stop loss step
Martingala
- Max Orders Number - maximum number of positions that can be opened before closing at Stop Loss
- Order Distance - number of pips to open the next position compared to the previous one
- Lot Multiplier - lotto multiplier for the next position compared to the previous one
- Emergency Max Loss % - it is the percentage of currency calculated on the Balance beyond which the emergency Stop Loss comes into operation