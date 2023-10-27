Gold Genius

Introducing

This expert advisor is designed to work on any trading accounts and performs best on "cent" type accounts.
The algorithm analyzes the trend at high timeframes and makes market entries based on specific patterns.

Live Signal: Go

Pairs

XAUUSD

Timeframe

H1

Features

  • the best performance is obtained on "cent" type accounts; for capital less than 1000 USD the use of a "cent" account is mandatory
  • it use Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • not compatible with prop firm accounts

Settings

General

  • Open New Trades - allows or inhibits the opening of new trades, does not act on the martingale which is still opened if necessary, useful for waiting for the closure of open positions before withdrawing
  • Risk Level - is the desired risk level; the higher the risk, the higher the profit but, consequently, the maximum drawdown that the expert advisor can reach increases
  • Max Spread - maximum level of the spread for opening new positions
  • Slippage - level of slippage for opening new positions
  • Magic ID - customizable number to identify the operations opened by the EA
  • Comment In Orders - the descriptive comment that you want to appear in the operations opened by the EA

Profit/Loss

  • TP - number of pips for the calculation of the Take Profit with respect to the entry price
  • SL - number of pips for calculating the Stop Loss with respect to the entry price, this parameter is ignored if the martingale for loss management is active as the Stop Loss is calculated automatically

Martingale

  • Enable Martingale - activates the use of the martingale as a loss management technique
  • Max Orders Number - maximum number of positions that can be opened before closing at Stop Loss
  • Order Distance - number of pips for opening the next position compared to the previous one
  • Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the next position compared to the previous one


