Trading Fury

Description

This Expert Advisor uses a proprietary indicator for market entries and it can generate an average profit of 8% monthly!
It can work with any forex pair but the best performance is achievable with USDCAD.
Not compatible with prop firm accounts.

Recommended pairs

USDCAD

Timeframe

M5

Settings

General
  • Open New Trades - allows or inhibits the opening of new trades, does not act on the martingale which is still opened if necessary
  • Risk Level - allows you to select the risk level
  • Max Spread - maximum level of the spread for opening new positions
  • Slippage - slippage level for opening new positions
  • Trend Indicator Timeframe - sets the timeframe for the trend indicator
  • Double Side - allows you to open both long and short trades at the same time
  • MagicId - customizable number to identify the operations opened by the expert advisor
  • Comment In Orders - customizable number to identify the operations opened by the expert advisor
Profit/Loss
  • TP - number of pips for the target
  • Trailing SL Step - trailing stop loss step

Martingala

  • Max Orders Number - maximum number of positions that can be opened before closing at Stop Loss
  • Order Distance - number of pips to open the next position compared to the previous one
  • Lot Multiplier - lotto multiplier for the next position compared to the previous one
  • Emergency Max Loss % - it is the percentage of currency calculated on the Balance beyond which the emergency Stop Loss comes into operation
Filtrer:
Répondre à l'avis