Trade 30 Scalper AUDUSD

"TESTED SUCCES: RoboForex-ECN-1, RoboForex-ECN2, RoboForex-ECN-3, ICMarkets-Live01, 02, 03, dst"



Trading 30 utilizes a combination of several trading techniques to engage in market transactions. You only need to use a small balance to generate substantial profits because Trading 30 incorporates automatic increases in the trading lot size in line with the increase in the available balance. Consequently, the amount of profit also increases in proportion to the lot size being traded. It employs an effective spread filter, ensuring that trading only occurs when the market spread is favorable. If the spread is not in favorable market conditions, trading will not proceed to prevent losses.

"IMPORTANT" Specifications:

Only for ECN accounts

Leverage 1:500

Time Frame 5 M



Forex broker with high-volume liquidity

Stable VPS

AUDUSD Pair

Auto step up lot volume order

Auto step up profit per order

Less deposits for ever increasing steps of high profits



Purchasing means adhering to all the conditions...! Thank you.



Note Important:

For Demo: use default setting/Setting Input Hour= 1

For Real Trading: VPS Indonesia Setting Input Hour=5

