🔥 HOW DOES IT WORK?

🐳 Whale-Inspired Strategy: Mimics institutional traders by opening multiple positions to "ride" strong trends and maximize profit potential.

🎯 Profit-Focused: No fixed Stop-Loss! Risk is managed via account percentage drawdown (e.g., 20% max loss threshold).

⚡ Dynamic Multiplier: Gradually increases lot sizes (configurable) to amplify gains in volatile markets.

📈 Universal Compatibility: Works on all forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies across any timeframe.

🚨 RISK WARNING:

❗ Aggressive Method: Best for large capital and high-risk tolerance.

❗ Always test in DEMO to fine-tune Multiplier, Take Profit, and Step.

❗ Never risk more than 5% of your balance initially.





The Big Fishing Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool designed to optimize your Forex strategies through an intelligent averaging system. It dynamically manages positions, adapts lot sizes based on balance or fixed values, and incorporates robust risk management to protect your capital. Ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on market trends with controlled risk exposure.

Key Features:

Averaging Strategy: Opens multiple positions to average entry prices, maximizing profit potential.

Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lots or dynamic sizing based on a percentage of account balance.

Risk Management: Automatically closes all positions upon reaching a predefined loss threshold.

Take Profit & Step Distance: Configurable TP and step intervals between orders for precise control.

Max Orders Limit: Prevents over-leveraging by capping the number of simultaneous trades.

Time Restrictions: Optional trading hours to align with specific market sessions.

Magic Number Tracking: Isolates EA trades for clear performance monitoring.

Compatibility: Works across all currency pairs and timeframes.

Note: Trading involves risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





Expert Advisor Settings (EURUSD 30min)

Key Parameters:

Parameter Value Multiplier 1.3 Constant Lot False Percentage of Autolot Volume 0.1 (10%) Take Profit (TP) 80 pips Step 120 pips Maximum Open Orders 10 Limit Size 20

Notes & Recommendations

⚠️ Important Considerations:

1️⃣ Market Volatility: These settings may require adjustments depending on current market volatility.

2️⃣ Strategy Alignment:

🔒 Conservative Approach: Reduce Percentage_Of_Autolot_Volume (e.g., ≤0.05) and use smaller multipliers.

🚀 Aggressive Approach: Increase multipliers or lot sizes cautiously.

3️⃣ Long-Term Risk Management: Lower profit percentages (e.g., ≤0.05) minimize long-term drawdown risks.

4️⃣ Flexibility: Test across markets (e.g., GBPUSD, XAUUSD) but adjust parameters for asset-specific behavior.



