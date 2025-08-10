Breakout88

EA With Breakout 3 Candle:

Any 2 Method in This EA and This EA is Single Entry.

you can research it for finding the maximal perform.

you must try in demo, and you will understand this EA.

 I try with Rule_1  for XAUUSD & USDJPY and Rule_2 for GBPJPY & EURJPY Time Frame D1.

I just test with Control Point not Every Tick in Strategy Tester, because I just want to find the best perform.

You can see the perform in Demo:

Broker-Server : Exness-Trial9

No. Account : 70546189

Pass. Investor : #qwerty123



I test it in Broker Maxrich-Group.

I prefer to try in demo your account ECN with the smallest spread.


I will explain fitur in this EA:

1. Trade Mode : Any 2 method in this EA, and then you will try and find to the best perform

2. Risk Reward Ratio : Comparison of StopLoss and TakeProfit

3. Lot

4. Expired Candle : this EA use Stop Order and will expire after some candle later

5. Mode Reverse : After Pending Order opened, when you active this fitur and then it appears Pending Order to opposite

6. Risk Per Trade : true/false;

7. Risk Percent : % of Account Balance

8. Magic Number : for multicurrency


