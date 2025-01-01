DokümantasyonBölümler
OnSetText

Kontrolün "SetText" (OBJPROP_TEXT özeliğinin değişimi) olayının işleyicisi.

virtual bool  OnSetText()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.