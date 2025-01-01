MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndObjOnSetText OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetText Kontrolün "SetText" (OBJPROP_TEXT özeliğinin değişimi) olayının işleyicisi. virtual bool OnSetText() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar. OnObjectDrag OnSetColor