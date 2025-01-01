MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndObjOnSetFont OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetFont Kontrolün "SetFont" (OBJPROP_FONT özelliğinin değişimi) olayının işleyicisi. virtual bool OnSetFont() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar. OnSetColorBackground OnSetFontSize