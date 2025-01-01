MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndObjOnSetZOrder OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetZOrder Kontrolün "SetZOrder" (OBJPROP_ZORDER özelliğinin değişimi) olayının işleyicisi. virtual bool OnSetZOrder() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar. OnSetFontSize OnDestroy