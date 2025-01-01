DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndObjOnSetZOrder 

OnSetZOrder

Kontrolün "SetZOrder" (OBJPROP_ZORDER özelliğinin değişimi) olayının işleyicisi.

virtual bool  OnSetZOrder()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.