MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndObjOnSetFontSize OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetFontSize Kontrolün "SetFontSize" (OBJPROP_FONTSIZE özelliğinin değişimi) olayının işleyicisi. virtual bool OnSetFontSize() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar. OnSetFont OnSetZOrder