FontSize (Metodo Get)
Ottiene la proprietà (grandezza font) OBJPROP_FONTSIZE dell'oggetto chart.
int FontSize()
Valore di ritorno
Il valore della proprietà OBJPROP_FONTSIZE.
FontSize (Metodo Set)
Imposta la proprietà (grandezza font) OBJPROP_FONTSIZE dell'oggetto chart.
bool FontSize(
Parametri
value
[in] Nuovo valore della proprietà OBJPROP_FONTSIZE.
Valore di ritorno
true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.