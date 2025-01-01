DocumentazioneSezioni
FontSize (Metodo Get)

Ottiene la proprietà (grandezza font) OBJPROP_FONTSIZE dell'oggetto chart.

int  FontSize()

Valore di ritorno

Il valore della proprietà OBJPROP_FONTSIZE.

FontSize (Metodo Set)

Imposta la proprietà (grandezza font) OBJPROP_FONTSIZE dell'oggetto chart.

bool  FontSize(
   const int  value      // nuovo valore
   )

Parametri

value

[in]  Nuovo valore della proprietà OBJPROP_FONTSIZE.

Valore di ritorno

true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.