OnSetColor Kontrolün "SetColor" (OBJPROP_COLOR özelliğinin değişimi) olayı için sanal olay işleyicisi. virtual bool OnSetColor() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.