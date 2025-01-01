DokümantasyonBölümler
Kontrolün "SetColor" (OBJPROP_COLOR özelliğinin değişimi) olayı için sanal olay işleyicisi.

virtual bool  OnSetColor()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.