Kontrolün "SetColorBackground" (OBJPROP_BGCOLOR özelliğinin değişimi) olayının işleyicisi.

virtual bool  OnSetColorBackground()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar.