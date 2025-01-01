MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCWndObjOnSetColorBackground OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetColorBackground Kontrolün "SetColorBackground" (OBJPROP_BGCOLOR özelliğinin değişimi) olayının işleyicisi. virtual bool OnSetColorBackground() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not Temel sınıf yöntemi hiçbir şey yapmaz ve her zaman 'true' dönüşü yapar. OnSetColor OnSetFont