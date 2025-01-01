DocumentaciónSecciones
FontSize (Método Get)

Obtiene la propiedad OBJPROP_FONTSIZE (tamaño de la fuente) del objeto gráfico.

int  FontSize()

Valor devuelto

El valor de la propiedad OBJPROP_FONTSIZE.

FontSize (Método Set)

Establece la propiedad OBJPROP_FONTSIZE (tamaño de la fuente) del objeto gráfico.

bool  FontSize(
   const int  value      // valor nuevo
   )

Parámetros

value

[in]  Valor nuevo de la propiedad OBJPROP_FONTSIZE.

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false en caso contrario.