- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
FontSize (Método Get)
Obtiene la propiedad OBJPROP_FONTSIZE (tamaño de la fuente) del objeto gráfico.
|
int FontSize()
Valor devuelto
El valor de la propiedad OBJPROP_FONTSIZE.
FontSize (Método Set)
Establece la propiedad OBJPROP_FONTSIZE (tamaño de la fuente) del objeto gráfico.
|
bool FontSize(
Parámetros
value
[in] Valor nuevo de la propiedad OBJPROP_FONTSIZE.
Valor devuelto
true si se ejecuta correctamente, false en caso contrario.