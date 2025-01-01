- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
Font (Metodo Get)
Ottiene la proprietà (font) OBJPROP_FONT dell'oggetto chart.
|
string Font()
Valore di ritorno
Il valore della proprietà OBJPROP_FONT.
Font (Metoto Set)
Imposta la proprietà (font) OBJPROP_FONT dell'oggetto chart.
|
bool Font(
Parametri
value
[in] Nuovo valore della proprietà OBJPROP_FONT.
Valore di ritorno
true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.