DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardPannelli e DialoghiCWndObjFont 

Font (Metodo Get)

Ottiene la proprietà (font) OBJPROP_FONT dell'oggetto chart.

string  Font()

Valore di ritorno

Il valore della proprietà OBJPROP_FONT.

Font (Metoto Set)

Imposta la proprietà (font) OBJPROP_FONT dell'oggetto chart.

bool  Font(
   const string  value      // nuovo valore
   )

Parametri

value

[in]  Nuovo valore della proprietà OBJPROP_FONT.

Valore di ritorno

true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.